Inside Olivia Dunne And Paul Skenes' Relationship

A famous gymnast and a professional baseball pitcher — Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes seem like they were made for each other, and their respective fans can't get enough of their relationship. Both Dunne and Skenes attend Louisiana State University, so it seems they were fated to meet. Dunne has been racking up various accomplishments — not only is it rumored that she's worth around $2.3 million (and she's only 21 as of this writing) but she was also a 2023 and 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model. Aside from the fact that she's an accomplished gymnast, Dunne has managed to make a name for herself on social media as well — when she's not dancing and lip-syncing on TikTok, she's posting snaps to Instagram that gather thousands of likes in record time.

Skenes, on the other hand, tries to avoid social media as much as possible because he realizes the impact it can have on his mental health. Skenes is expected to play in the major leagues come 2024 — he already made history in July 2023 when he landed a $9.2 million signing bonus with the Pirates. Before he was a rising baseball star, Skenes spent two years in the Air Force Academy. He regularly donates to Folds of Honor and dreams of joining the military after his baseball career comes to an end.

They say opposites attract, and perhaps that's why Dunne and Skenes fell head over heels for each other. Read on for all the inside details about their relationship.