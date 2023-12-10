Bob Saget's Daughters Grew Up To Be Stunning
Bob Saget and his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, shared three daughters, Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget. Fatherhood gave the "Surviving Suburbia" actor great joy, and he made no secret of his daughters' importance to him. "I think they'd say I'm respectful and loving and understanding. I worship them," he said in an interview with Parade in 2009. "The best thing I've done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved. Some of the best times I've ever had were just with the three of them hanging with me." But who are these women who filled the star's life with so much happiness?
Despite Bob's fame, his daughters mostly grew up away from the spotlight. As adults, two of them are more open to sharing aspects of their lives with the world, while one still prefers to keep a low profile. But all of the Saget girls are brilliant, talented, and beautiful, so it's time to meet them and learn more about them.
Aubrey Saget is a talented artist
Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer's eldest daughter is Aubrey Saget. She was born on February 15, 1987. Aubrey has a master's degree in fine arts from New York University. She lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, and her art is featured on her Instagram page and her official website.
Her medium is oil on canvas, and she paints pictures of natural landscapes and flowers with titles like "California" and "White flowers up north." She works as a professional artist, and her paintings have been displayed at the Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton, New York. A statement on her website gives some insight into the inspiration behind her art. "Aubrey Saget's paintings focus on framing and pacing," it reads. "The imagery varies in its intimate natural references. Each intentional brushstroke activates the gessoed ground. The lens is narrowed to a point of claustrophobia, with a glimpse of stillness."
She also found the love of her life
Aubrey Saget's social media presence focuses on her artwork, and she doesn't post much about her private life. Her husband, Andy Kabel, though, does. Saget married Kabel in an outdoor ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, in 2022. The country is a destination that seems special to the couple because, in January 2020, Kabel posted a selfie of himself and Saget on Instagram. "I've spent the better half of a decade with this wonderful person," he wrote. "We're in Mexico together and neither of us has diarrhea, so 2020 is going great."
The couple got engaged in December 2020, and Kabel celebrated the moment with a post on Instagram. The photo of their special moment was taken on the sand dunes at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. "I said yes," read the caption. Kabel has also posted a bunch of photos from their wedding, which looked like it was a big party and an event filled with love.
Kabel has made no secret of his affection for Saget. In a sweet Instagram post to celebrate her birthday in 2019, he posted a photo of them. "Happy birthday to this fabulous human being who brought me home five years ago, took care of me, and broke my legs with a sledgehammer so I couldn't leave," he wrote in the caption, showing off his sense of humor. "You make me a better person every day!"
Lara Saget has publicly mourned her dad
Lara Melanie Saget is the second daughter of Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer. She was born on October 16, 1989, in New York. The loss of Bob Saget was felt by many, but none more so than his daughters. The "Full House" actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January 2022. He was 65.
In June 2022, on Father's Day, Lara posted a throwback of herself and Bob on Instagram. In the caption, she got emotional as she praised the actor for being more than her dad; he was also her "best friend." She continued, "He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love ... I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative ... My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always."
This isn't the first time Lara has praised her father for his love and how freely he gave it. In an Instagram post on January 27, 2022, she had also posted a throwback photo of herself and Bob. "To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she wrote. "My dad loved with everything he had." She encouraged others to try to be more like her father in this way.
Bob Saget taught her to be kind
Lara Saget learned many lessons from her father, Bob Saget, including the value of kindness. In an Instagram post from February 2022, Lara posted a sweet throwback photo of her father playing with her and her sisters. The "How I Met Your Mother" actor's view of life has impacted his daughter in many ways, as she now understands the importance of telling others how she feels. "It is a gift, to know that nothing was left unsaid," she wrote. "My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully."
Bob Saget has been celebrated for being one of the nicest people around. His "Full House" co-stars released a joint statement at the time of his death. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," it read (via People). "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."
Lara Saget makes beautiful jewelry
Lara Saget is a creator of many beautiful things, including sculptures and jewelry, much of which she shares on her Instagram account. In November 2023, Saget was incredibly excited to share a new project she had been working on for a long time: the wearable sculpture she made for her glass ring and glass nail collections. The collection was on display at the Trotter & Sholer Gallery.
In an Instagram post of her work, she informed fans that her rings had been created using the "lost wax casting process," and that the "glass settings are uniquely designed to house each stone." Each piece has a thoughtful name inspired by "an extinct volcano, with their imagery suggesting the genesis of a new material forged from the union between a light substance and the density of deep earth." The post further described the collection as "one-of-a-kind handmade custom glass nails, a collaboration between Lara Saget Wearable Sculpture and @omnailcouture. This novel nail set combines glass sculpture and nail art." An interesting and exciting project, indeed!
The passionate artist has also posted photos showing the process of creating her work, including her time in the glass studio.
She teaches yoga
Lara Saget teaches yoga, and her Instagram page is filled with photos of her doing interesting poses and showing off her flexibility. She shared the value of doing yoga with her followers in one post. "Getting in touch with [bones] change shape dependent upon how we distribute weight. They are not rigid, but viscous! When in the body, bones are fluid. Come explore your [bones]," she wrote on Instagram.
Saget has her own website, Lara Saget Yoga, which states she is a specialist in Power Vinyasa and "uses restorative yoga to create a powerful Ying-Yang experience." She gives lessons privately and to groups.
In an interview with Biologiquelife, she gave more insight into why she became a yoga teacher. "I have been practicing yoga since I was 4 years old (or perhaps since I could recognize conscious movement)," she said. "I was my mom's 'yoga baby' so to speak. She started doing yoga when she was pregnant with me." Growing up, Lara continued yoga, but it wasn't until her teens that she began to teach it. "I worked at an orphanage in Brazil and decided to attempt to teach yoga," she said. "I found it incredible how yoga could be such a universal point of connection. In that moment, I knew that spreading yoga was something that I wanted to do."
Jennifer Saget keeps out of the spotlight
Jennifer Belle Saget is the youngest child of Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer. She was born on November 18, 1992. While her sisters have opened their lives to the public with their social media accounts, Jennifer keeps her Instagram private. Her Instagram bio does give a glimpse into who she is, though, and it appears she is a woman with many talents. "Lover of music, art, technology, science, potatoes, monkfish liver, octopus, firefly squid," it reads.
What is known about Jennifer and her sisters is the close relationship they shared with their father. "They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional," the veteran actor told People in a 2016 interview. "[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful."
This is not the only time he has spoken publicly about his relationship with his daughters and how the bond impacted his life. "I've put my entire soul into raising my daughters and will continue to because it's the most rewarding part of my life," Saget wrote in "Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian," and read aloud during an appearance of MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell." "But they've also inspired me and taught me how to embrace and step up to that honored role of being a father in general."
Bob Saget was a loving father to his daughters
Bob Saget was celebrated as a television dad, but he was just as impressive when the cameras stopped rolling. The way he has spoken about his daughters in the media makes it clear how much love and pride he felt for them. In a 2020 Facebook post, he discussed what being a father meant to him. "I had no idea I was a good Dad until my three daughters became the strong, beautiful young women they've become," he captioned a post of Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer on the beach as children. "Although when this was taken ... they were 4, 7, and 9, I was hoping I'd be a good dad, but I was only learning. So damn proud of them."
Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer Saget's love for their father was also evident in their emotional statement after his death in January 2022. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the family told "Today" in a joint statement. "He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live, and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."
Bob Saget's daughters have a good relationship with their stepmom, Kelly Rizzo
Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer divorced in 1997. His daughters have their own bond with their mother and have chosen to keep it out of the spotlight. However, a relationship that has been reported on is their connection to their stepmom, Kelly Rizzo.
Rizzo and Saget were introduced in 2015 and married in 2018. It was a moment that filled Saget with immense joy. He posted a photo from their wedding day on Instagram. "Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," he wrote in the caption. The actor has also spoken about Rizzo getting along with his daughters. "Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened," Saget told Us Weekly in 2018.
In June 2022, Rizzo gave some insight into her relationship with Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer Saget when she responded to a fan's question on her Instagram account about whether they still stay in touch following Bob's death. "I'd call it more than getting along," Rizzo responded (via People). "We love each other very, very much and talk or text every day — and we're just so, so grateful to be as close as we are because it's not always the case with stepfamilies."
The Saget girls did not grow up watching Full House
Bob Saget's most famous role was arguably on the television series "Full House." Although his performance as Danny Tanner made him one of the most iconic TV dads of all time, his real-life daughters were not allowed to watch it.
"I kind of forbid them to watch it ... it was forbidden," the star told Kit Hoover and Billy Bush in an "Access Hollywood Live" interview. "It was a kids' show. It was a lovely, family kids' show, but I'd done it all day," he said. "Would you go home and watch a kids' show after you did it all morning?" Although this decision sounded like it was more about Saget than his daughters, his daughters also knew the cast. "Jodie slept over at the house, Aubrey was her friend," Saget said of his younger co-star Jodie Sweetin and his eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, in a clip for "The Last First Fuller House Table Read."