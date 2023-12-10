Bob Saget's Daughters Grew Up To Be Stunning

Bob Saget and his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, shared three daughters, Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget. Fatherhood gave the "Surviving Suburbia" actor great joy, and he made no secret of his daughters' importance to him. "I think they'd say I'm respectful and loving and understanding. I worship them," he said in an interview with Parade in 2009. "The best thing I've done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved. Some of the best times I've ever had were just with the three of them hanging with me." But who are these women who filled the star's life with so much happiness?

Despite Bob's fame, his daughters mostly grew up away from the spotlight. As adults, two of them are more open to sharing aspects of their lives with the world, while one still prefers to keep a low profile. But all of the Saget girls are brilliant, talented, and beautiful, so it's time to meet them and learn more about them.