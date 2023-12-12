How George Santos Turned His Expulsion From Congress Into An Internet Joke

When life gives you lemons, all that's left to do is make lemonade — or, in expelled Congressman George Santos' case, video cameos. Days after the House voted to remove George Santos over financial fraud, Santos turned to Cameo, a video-sharing platform that allows celebrities (or, as Santos' describes himself, "former congressional icons") to send short, personalized videos in exchange for money.

Santos' controversial political career had entered meme-worthy status long before the House expelled him from his representative seat, and his turn to Cameo seems to signal him taking the memes into his own hands. His unapologetically snarky videos reference multiple scandals that have hung over his career, including lying about his educational background and buying designer goods and Botox with political donations, per The New York Times.

The ex-congressman even busted out his musical chops to sing a line from his favorite Taylor Swift song, "I Knew You Were Trouble," proving yet again that life really does imitate art (via YouTube). And besides, Santos had to find something to do while awaiting his September 2024 trial, right?