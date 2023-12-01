The Wild Reveals That Led To George Santos' Expulsion From Congress, Explained

Congress has found something that it can agree on in today's partisan world — the expulsion of New York Republican George Santos. With a vote of 311 from both Democrats and Republicans, Santos is now the sixth person in history to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives. Those who voted against his expulsion included Jim Jordan, the man Donald Trump spoke to before the January 6 riot. Santos had endorsed Trump as the Republican candidate for president in 2024; no word yet from Trump about his thoughts on Santos's historic expulsion. The first three House members were expelled in 1861 for fighting for the Confederacy. Santos was expelled before being criminally convicted, though as of his expulsion, his trial date is set for September 2024.

A bipartisan Investigative Subcommittee report to the House Ethics Committee, which marked the end of their eight-month investigation into Santos, is what led to Santos's expulsion. In it, they found that Santos, "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit," and he kept it up through a "constant series of lies."

During his 2020 campaign, which he lost, he charged $1,500 at Mizra Aesthetics for Botox to the campaign credit card. He spent an additional $1,400 of campaign money on Botox at Virtual Skin Spa — neither payment was included in any reports to the Federal Election Commission nor were donors told that's how their money was being used. Additional spa payments were also uncovered.