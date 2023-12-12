Why Donald Trump Turned Against His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

History shows it doesn't take much to get on former President Donald Trump's bad side, no matter how long you had previously been on his good side. Such was the case for Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who went from "that heavily outnumbered blonde girl fighting for Donald Trump" as a CNN political commentator (via CNN) to being described as "milquetoast" [albeit misspelled] by her former employer.

McEnany's tenure as press secretary was brief. She joined the Trump administration in April 2020, only seven months before Trump lost his bid for re-election. She quickly moved on from the White House to Fox News' "Outnumbered," where she would later catch flack from her former boss for delivering incorrect polling numbers on air.

"Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up," Trump said in a May 2023 Truth Social post, referring to his opponent for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis. Trump seems to be referring to the results by his preferred pollster, McLaughlin and Associates (via X, formerly known as Twitter), though exact polling numbers between Trump and DeSantis in May 2023 vary by publication.