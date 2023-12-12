What Parenthood Is Like For Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are parents to two children. Their oldest son, Dakota Song Culkin, was born on April 5, 2021. They chose the name to honor Culkin's sister, Dakota Culkin, who tragically died in 2008. In March 2023, it was revealed that Carson Song Culkin, their second son, was born in late 2022, before Christmas. Since Song and Culkin were both child actors, they're familiar with growing up in the public eye. As parents, they endeavor to keep their children's lives out of the spotlight.

While they might not reveal details about their kids, Culkin and Song are candid about their experiences as parents."[Culkin] and I are very hands-on," Song told The Cut in January 2022, when Dakota was 9 months old. "We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born." Besides caring for her grandchild, Song's mom also brought him on set so Song could breastfeed her son and spend time with him while she was working. In other instances, Song pumped breastmilk during her workday. She noted it took some time to find balance and ask for things she needed, like time to pump during production. "Learning my own boundaries while trying to take care of my son and my family — that was hard," Song explained to The Cut. However, the actor found comfort in knowing that she could depend on Culkin and her mom.