The One Way Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Is Exactly Like Angelina's Mother

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the youngest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children, comes from a long line of acting royalty. In addition to her A-lister parents, Vivienne's maternal grandmother, Marcheline Bertrand, was also an actor. And despite having been born one year after Bertrand died, Jolie says her youngest daughter reminds her a great deal of her late mother.

Vivienne has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. She has worked closely with her mother as a production assistant for a Broadway musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's book "The Outsiders." In an interview with E! News, Jolie revealed that her daughter and mother had similar approaches to theater. "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention," Jolie explained.

Instead, Jolie said her daughter is far more focused on finding ways to support her fellow cast and crew. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute," Jolie said.