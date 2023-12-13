Meet Nelly's Kids, Including His Late Sister's Children

While Nelly has two kids of his own, he became a dad to his niece and nephew when his sister, Jackie Donahue, died from leukemia in 2005. Sydney and Shawn were raised by their famous uncle alongside Chanelle and Cornell III and appeared on "Nellyville," with Sydney being vocal about wanting a modeling career. After the show concluded, it's unclear if she ever hit the runway. However, what is known is that she delivered a son named Cross in 2020 with partner Christian Whimbley. Sadly, Christian has since passed away. Though Sydney frequently shares stunning photos of herself and Cross on Instagram, what she is up to career-wise is unknown.

Shawn is a man of many talents these days. Now, as an adult, he goes by the moniker Lil Shxwn, under which he releases music and video game streaming content on his YouTube channel of the same name. He is also a skateboarder, as seen on his Instagram profile. In addition to his creative venture, Shawn is a father to a daughter, Mahalia Shine, with his partner Kristia.

Even with their own lives to maintain, Nelly's four children still appear to keep a close relationship. Each of them came together for Nelly's Black and White Ball in December 2023. Neither has commented publicly on their dad's rumored baby on the way, but the possibility of a new brother or sister will likely be met with an abundance of love.