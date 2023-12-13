Is Hunter King Close With Her Hallmark Costars?

Hunter King and costar Benjamin Hollingsworth obviously bonded during the filming of their Hallmark movie "The Santa Summit," as evidenced by their positive social media interactions. "Had so much fun working with you," Hollingsworth commented on an Instagram post from King about their shared movie. "Even though 50% of it was spent wearing Santa beards."

Besides the "Virgin River" actor gushing about his on-set experience with his fellow Hallmark star, he also came to his colleague's defense in the wake of online backlash. After Instagram critics attacked King's appearance, accusing the Hallmark star of receiving lip filler, Hollingsworth left a reassuring statement condemning those who felt entitled to comment on her appearance.

"Why a grown man... or woman feels the need to go to out of their way to comment on a WOMAN's body blows my mind," read part of his Instagram comment. "[Hunter King] has a beautiful soul and if you are ever lucky enough to meet her you'd understand why I'm so enraged by these comments." King, for her part, was clearly appreciative of the comment, replying, "Thank you friend. Your kids are lucky to have a dad like you!"