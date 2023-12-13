Is Hunter King Close With Her Hallmark Costars?
Since debuting on the Hallmark Channel in 2022, Hunter King has starred in made-for-TV movies such as "Hidden Gems," "A Royal Corgi Christmas," and "The Professional Bridesmaid." We've loved seeing the California native in these uplifting roles, but the good vibes aren't on-screen exclusive, as the actor has made quick friends with several of her costars.
"It's just such a cool opportunity," King told the "Hallmarkies Podcast" about working on the feel-good channel. "I get to travel to all these cool places and work with so many talented, kind people that I get to now call some of my best friends." In particular, the Hallmark star has bonded with Benjamin Hollingsworth, who she starred alongside in "The Santa Summit," and Rhiannon Fish, her "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths" costar. Since King departed from her long-running "The Young and The Restless" role, we love seeing the actor feeling right at home among her many Hallmark costars.
Hollingsworth came to King's defense in the wake of online criticism
Hunter King and costar Benjamin Hollingsworth obviously bonded during the filming of their Hallmark movie "The Santa Summit," as evidenced by their positive social media interactions. "Had so much fun working with you," Hollingsworth commented on an Instagram post from King about their shared movie. "Even though 50% of it was spent wearing Santa beards."
Besides the "Virgin River" actor gushing about his on-set experience with his fellow Hallmark star, he also came to his colleague's defense in the wake of online backlash. After Instagram critics attacked King's appearance, accusing the Hallmark star of receiving lip filler, Hollingsworth left a reassuring statement condemning those who felt entitled to comment on her appearance.
"Why a grown man... or woman feels the need to go to out of their way to comment on a WOMAN's body blows my mind," read part of his Instagram comment. "[Hunter King] has a beautiful soul and if you are ever lucky enough to meet her you'd understand why I'm so enraged by these comments." King, for her part, was clearly appreciative of the comment, replying, "Thank you friend. Your kids are lucky to have a dad like you!"
King is also close to her Hallmark Movies & Mysteries costar
While Hunter King has a clear connection to her "The Santa Summit" costar, she's also expressed a tight bond with Hallmark colleague Rhiannon Fish. The two actors starred together in "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flick that premiered in October 2022. Both Fish and King expressed their appreciation for one another on Instagram, conveying their closeness as costars and off-screen friends.
"Made a movie and a bestie at the same time," King captioned a behind-the-scenes photo from "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," referring to her connection to Fish. Meanwhile, Fish shared a celebratory birthday post to honor her friend in October 2022, writing, "Happy Birthday to the most magical girl in the world. My life got infinitely better the moment you came into it. I love you forever." Despite being a newer addition to the Hallmark Channel's catalog of iconic leading ladies, King has made herself right at home on the network, building unique connections with her feel-good costars.