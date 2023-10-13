Meet Hugh Jackman's Two Children, Oscar & Ava

Oscar Maximilian Jackman was adopted as a newborn in California shortly after his birth. The young Jackman is only part Bosnian, but his adoptive parents have put in the work to ensure that Oscar feels connected to his roots. Deborra-Lee Furness informed People that they had even acquired a Croatian/Bosnian cookbook, which a young Oscar was particularly proud of, even carting it around with him everywhere at one point.

Years later, Hugh Jackman gave a sneak peek into what his son was like as a teenager in a conversation with ET Online. He recounted, "Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13 ... and he started walking towards me ... and he goes, 'Dad, Dad, Dad, she's coming over. I told her you're Wolverine, just go with it.' I was like, 'I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.'" While there are undeniable advantages to having a world-famous actor for a dad, both parents instilled gratitude and humility in their children.

Hugh shared with People that they raised their kids to recognize their privilege and to understand their "responsibility to use those advantages to assist others." In 2018, Oscar reunited with his two sisters, Olivia and Nyomi Lanham, and his aunt, Rochelle, in Iowa, per Woman's Day. The following year, he headed to college. An insider gushed, "He's a happy and passionate young adult who despite being adopted and growing up as celebrity offspring is kind, popular with his friends, and well-adjusted."