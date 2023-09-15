3 Signs Hugh And Deborra-Lee Jackman's Marriage Wouldn't Stand The Test Of Time

It seems as if 2023 has been a notable year for celebrity breakups. From Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello to Jeezy and Jennie Mai, are we experiencing an extended mercury retrograde? As of Sept. 15, 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are the latest high-profile couple to split. They have been married since 1996 and were nearing their 30-year anniversary.

The couple announced their divorce via a lengthy statement to People: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Before they settled down as the adoptive parents of two children, Jackman and Furness started off with a whirlwind romance. They met while on the set of a television show in Australia and got married less than a year later (per People). While the "Greatest Showman" actor and his wife appeared to be a mainstay in Hollywood, looks can always be deceiving. It turns out that there were actually a few signs preluding their split that fans have called attention to in recent years.