All Of The Times Donald Trump Has Awkwardly Mentioned Barron's Height

Being a tall man definitely has its advantages, like being able to reach high shelves and having a good view of the action even in a crowd, but it also has its fair share of drawbacks. Among them, per Metro UK, are being cramped in plane seats, walking into low-hanging hazards, and not being able to find clothes that fit. Then there are the constant and completely unnecessary reminders about your height. It seems that folks just can't resist remarking, "How's the weather up there?" and "Do you play basketball?" every time they encounter an, um, vertically-blessed person.

Consider, then, how much more annoying it must be when even your parents can't resist mentioning your stature to total strangers. That's the situation in which Barron Trump currently finds himself. The high school senior, who turned 17 in 2023, is already considerably taller than his dad, Donald Trump, who has described himself as being 6'3". Rumors have spread that Donald and Barron have a tense relationship because of their height difference, with journalist Michael Wolff claiming Donald hates to be seen or photographed with anyone taller than he is, including his youngest son, because it damages his imposing tough-guy image.

While there's no way to confirm such stories, there's no denying the former president mentions Barron's height quite a bit. That in itself isn't surprising, but what is awkward is that Donald seemingly doesn't have much else to say about his youngest son. Granted, he's not known for being a sentimental dad, but some of his comments have been especially cringey.