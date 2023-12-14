The Terrifying Experience John Stamos And Jodie Sweetin Lived Through On Full House

Even before the Internet was in everyone's lives, fans of TV shows and movies were actively sharing their opinions, whether positive or negative. But sometimes, certain viewers take their fandom to the extreme, leading them to scare and even threaten their favorite stars for varying yet still unfathomable reasons. Such was the case with cast members of the hit sitcom "Full House," during its initial run from 1987 to 1995 (the reboot, "Fuller House," ran from 2016 to 2020).

Real-life friends Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who played Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler respectively on the show, co-host a podcast called "How Rude, Tanneritos!" in which they take a look back at every episode of the original series. Former co-star John Stamos joined them for the November 30, 2023 episode to discuss working on the sitcom, as well as to promote his book, "If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir," which was published on October 24.

Although he didn't include it in the memoir, Stamos brought up a scary time when the original series was in production, asking the hosts, "Do you guys remember that I got death threats?" They did indeed recall, with Barber remarking, "When they brought the audience in on that Friday night, they set up metal detectors for the first time. Like, this was unheard of back in the early 90's," even noting that Stamos did "the sign of the cross" before entering the stage.