Priscilla Star Jacob Elordi's Full Relationship History
It was hard to believe that Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny weren't really an item after watching their stellar performances in "Priscilla." Spaeny revealed she developed an "immediate love" for Elordi while filming the biopic while speaking to AP News, but it wasn't in the way you might think. The actor explained that she quickly developed a deep connection with Elordi, which allowed them to communicate details of their performances by simply looking into each other's eyes.
To make their feat even more impressive, Spaeny informed Deadline that she didn't even have to do a chemistry read with Elordi before filming began because director Sofia Coppola instinctively knew they'd be perfect together. The "Craft: Legacy" star initially chatted with Elordi over email and was pleasantly surprised to learn they shared a deeply rooted love of cinema, so they ended up watching a movie for their first meet.
Spaeny elaborated on their bond, "We were in London at the same time, and we just became really close. Very quickly, I learned that he approaches roles in the same way that I do." While the duo undeniably had off-the-charts chemistry in "Priscilla," they didn't have a romantic connection IRL. Both actors were similarly dedicated to their craft, so they rarely saw each other off-set. Elordi has had his fair share of romances, though, some of which have been with his co-stars.
Joey King
"The Kissing Booth" was a turning point for Jacob Elordi's life in more ways than one. It not only kickstarted his career but also led the Aussie native to find love with his co-star, Joey King. The former couple met in January 2017 and it didn't take long for them to fall in love. During an interview with Seventeen magazine, King admitted that she began to develop feelings for Elordi just a month after they crossed paths.
King shared her first impression of Elordi while speaking to Bello magazine: "I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," (via Elle). Working on "The Kissing Booth" while dating Elordi was the cherry on top of the cake because she could spend the entire day with him and then have fun with the rest of the cast once filming wrapped. Sadly, they ultimately couldn't make their relationship and reportedly broke up after a year-and-a-half together.
In 2019, King told Refinery29 that going through a public breakup was tough because some people had formed a narrative about what happened, and others were digging around to figure out what went wrong. So, the only option she had was to retreat into her bed and binge-watch TV. Although dating Elordi was a formative experience, and she has no regrets, King understandably wouldn't jump into a relationship with another actor anytime soon, as she confirmed on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020.
Zendaya
Jacob Elordi first sparked dating rumors with his "Euphoria" co-star, Zendaya, after they photobombed a tourist's pictures in Greece back in August 2018. Per Us Weekly, the duo went on a movie date in October, where Elordi seemed to take extra precautions to keep his face covered. But in December, the "Saltburn" star put the rumors to rest by telling GQ how he really felt about Zendaya: "She's like my sister. Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?"
Elordi continued, "She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us." In January 2020, Zendaya echoed a similar sentiment by calling Elordi her best friend. These comments may have shut down dating stories for a while, but they came back strong just a month later. The pair took a stroll around New York City and E! News captured a photo where the two appeared to be sharing a kiss and another where Elordi seemingly kissed the top of his co-star's head (via X, formerly Twitter).
An insider confirmed to E! News that the pair's friendship had indeed blossomed into a romance. They clarified that Elordi and Zendaya had been dating for a few months, and things seemed to have taken a more serious turn after she met Elordi's family. The two were subsequently spotted cozying up at "Dear Evan Hansen," per People. Then, Us Weekly caught the couple on a flea market date in March, alongside Zendaya's mom. After that, we never saw them together again off-screen, and in September, Elordi found a new love.
Kaia Gerber
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber first sparked dating rumors in September 2020 after being spotted holding hands in NYC. Later that same month, he joined Gerber's parents for a vacation in Mexico. In November, the couple went Instagram official through a foretelling Halloween couple's costume featuring Elordi as Elvis Presley and Gerber as his former wife, Priscilla. An insider informed People that Gerber and Elordi were having a fantastic time together and the "Euphoria" star had already made a good impression on Gerber's parents.
For Valentine's Day 2021, Gerber broke their tradition of keeping things private by sharing a photo of the couple reading at the beach and some gorgeous roses that Elordi seemingly bought her. In April, an insider gushed to Us Weekly that Gerber and Elordi were so perfect for each other that their romance almost seemed to be fated. In an interview with Vogue the following June, Gerber delved into how their relationship had changed her life.
"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she enthused. The model added that she was using Elordi's expertise to enhance her acting too. Despite having such a seemingly strong relationship, the couple reportedly called it quits in November 2021. Elordi later confessed to Men's Health that he credits Gerber for teaching him how to handle fame.
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Jacob Elordi has been in an off-and-on relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli since December 2021. Initially, an insider clarified to People that they were only "casually dating," while another claimed nothing romantic was going on. After that, the couple stayed under the radar for a few months before being spotted at a dog park in May 2022. This time, a source acknowledged to Us Weekly that they were in a relationship but cautioned that they were taking things slow. After a fun summer, Giannulli and Elordi reportedly called it quits in August, per Us Weekly.
However, it didn't take long for them to get back together because, in September, they were once again photographed hanging out with their adorable pups. Elordi and Giannulli supposedly broke up a second time in February, and an insider argued to J-14 that they were trapped in a cycle of ending their relationship and getting back together, and Elordi couldn't take it anymore, so he finished things for good. However, that split didn't last too long either because they were once again spotted together in New York in June.
The celebrity couple then enjoyed another fun summer as they jet-setted off to a romantic vacation in Italy, where they were pictured relaxing on the beach and were later believed to have ridden around town on a moped. When Giannulli took to Instagram to share some scenic snaps of the trip, she made sure to keep Elordi out of them. People then reported that he got to meet her parents during a romantic getaway to Lake Coeur d'Alene in July 2023, suggesting things were looking up once again.