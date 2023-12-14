Priscilla Star Jacob Elordi's Full Relationship History

It was hard to believe that Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny weren't really an item after watching their stellar performances in "Priscilla." Spaeny revealed she developed an "immediate love" for Elordi while filming the biopic while speaking to AP News, but it wasn't in the way you might think. The actor explained that she quickly developed a deep connection with Elordi, which allowed them to communicate details of their performances by simply looking into each other's eyes.

To make their feat even more impressive, Spaeny informed Deadline that she didn't even have to do a chemistry read with Elordi before filming began because director Sofia Coppola instinctively knew they'd be perfect together. The "Craft: Legacy" star initially chatted with Elordi over email and was pleasantly surprised to learn they shared a deeply rooted love of cinema, so they ended up watching a movie for their first meet.

Spaeny elaborated on their bond, "We were in London at the same time, and we just became really close. Very quickly, I learned that he approaches roles in the same way that I do." While the duo undeniably had off-the-charts chemistry in "Priscilla," they didn't have a romantic connection IRL. Both actors were similarly dedicated to their craft, so they rarely saw each other off-set. Elordi has had his fair share of romances, though, some of which have been with his co-stars.