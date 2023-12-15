The Hallmark Movie You Forgot Bradley Cooper Starred In
The Hallmark Channel has featured a lot of big celebrities in their original movies — from Meghan Markle to Carrie Fisher, a variety of well-known faces took on parts in the network's storylines, including Bradley Cooper. Before achieving global fame in blockbuster films like "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga, "American Hustle" with Christian Bale, and Clint Eastwood's "American Sniper," Cooper had his start with a supporting role in a Hallmark production.
In case you forgot, Cooper was in Hallmark's 2003 western drama, "The Last Cowboy," in which he shared the screen with Jennie Garth and Lance Henriksen. Although not as widely recognized as his later roles, this Hallmark appearance remains significant as one of Cooper's earliest performances.
Before "The Last Cowboy," the actor primarily took on smaller roles, according to his IMDb profile, including appearances in the 2001 comedy "Wet Hot American Summer" and the horror movie "My Little Eye" from 2002. Cooper landed his big break that same year, securing the leading part in the romantic drama "Bending All the Rules." A year later, his short-lived journey with Hallmark began, leaving an enduring image of the star in cowboy boots that we can't get over.
Cooper rode into Hallmark glory with the cowboy role
While Bradley Cooper never revisited the role of a cowboy, his performance in Hallmark's "The Last Cowboy" remains etched in our brains. In the film, Cooper portrays Morgan Murphy, a horse trainer entwined in a family's struggle to rescue their cattle ranch, Dry Creek, from impending seizure by creditors. Following the passing of the original owner, Charles Bankston, the property falls into the hands of his son, John William (played by Lance Henriksen), and granddaughter Jake (portrayed by Jennie Garth), who find themselves at odds on how to salvage the indebted Texan ranch.
Although Cooper's character, Murphy, has limited screen time, he plays a crucial role in supporting Jake as she endeavors to transform the ranch into a horse training and rehabilitation center. Along the way, the narrative unfolds with a touch of romance — a quintessential element in Hallmark movies — accompanied by the classic cowboy aesthetic.
Reflecting on his career in a 2018 interview with W Magazine, Cooper shared that he felt like he wasn't considered for leading roles for a while before making a name for himself. "I've always been an underdog. I was always operating under the lens of not really being seen as the 'main guy,'" the actor shared. Despite this perspective being relevant to "The Last Cowboy," two decades later, Cooper is the one who has become the unforgettable figure in the Hallmark drama. He told W, "That's always been my goal — to make something, no matter how challenging, that will be remembered."
His journey into acting started with a bit of deception
Before becoming the Bradley Cooper we know today and even before his Hallmark days, the Oscar-nominated actor made his debut on the iconic TV show "Sex and the City." In a Season 2 episode titled "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" from 1999, Cooper played Jake, a guy who had a fling with Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by the legendary Sarah Jessica Parker. However, Cooper lied to land his first-ever acting gig.
According to Michael King, one of the creators of the HBO series, Cooper wasn't entirely truthful about his driving skills during the audition. "Bradley Cooper — first job — said he could drive a stick to get the job because the character drove a Karmann Ghia," King shared on Max's "And Just Like That... The Writers Room" podcast. It was only during the shoot that Cooper confessed he couldn't drive a manual, leading to adjustments in the script. Despite this hiccup, Cooper's role as the guy rejected by Carrie became a memorable part of the show's history.
Over the years, Cooper has honed his commitment to roles, evident in his extensive preparation for the lead role in the 2023 movie "Maestro," in which he portrays the world-famous conductor Leonard Bernstein. "I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music," he told an IndieWire reporter during a Q&A. While his early roles didn't demand such lengthy preparation, they nonetheless served as the foundation for Cooper's remarkable career.