The Hallmark Movie You Forgot Bradley Cooper Starred In

The Hallmark Channel has featured a lot of big celebrities in their original movies — from Meghan Markle to Carrie Fisher, a variety of well-known faces took on parts in the network's storylines, including Bradley Cooper. Before achieving global fame in blockbuster films like "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga, "American Hustle" with Christian Bale, and Clint Eastwood's "American Sniper," Cooper had his start with a supporting role in a Hallmark production.

In case you forgot, Cooper was in Hallmark's 2003 western drama, "The Last Cowboy," in which he shared the screen with Jennie Garth and Lance Henriksen. Although not as widely recognized as his later roles, this Hallmark appearance remains significant as one of Cooper's earliest performances.

Before "The Last Cowboy," the actor primarily took on smaller roles, according to his IMDb profile, including appearances in the 2001 comedy "Wet Hot American Summer" and the horror movie "My Little Eye" from 2002. Cooper landed his big break that same year, securing the leading part in the romantic drama "Bending All the Rules." A year later, his short-lived journey with Hallmark began, leaving an enduring image of the star in cowboy boots that we can't get over.