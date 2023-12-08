How General Hospital Can Make Their Jacklyn Zeman Tribute Unforgettable

It's been a long time coming for "General Hospital" to acknowledge the heartbreaking death of beloved star Jacklyn Zeman, who died back in May 2023. Zeman played fan favorite Bobbie Spencer since 1977, a character who became a pillar of the Port Charles community. She didn't live in the shadow of her world-saving brother, Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), and carved out her own niche as a nurse. Although she had flings with the likes of ambulance chaser Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and mobster Roy DiLucca (A. Martinez), her one true love was Dr. Tony Jones (Brad Maule). The tearjerking death of their daughter B.J. Jones (Brighton Hertford) will remain one of the sudser's most memorable stories.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) was Luke's longtime lover, and in 2022 returned to town to sadly inform everyone that he died in a cable car accident. On the November 8, 2023, episode, Tracy told everyone that she and Bobbie were headed to Amsterdam to continue sorting out Luke's affairs. (Why this wasn't completed the first time she went back to do that in 2022 has yet to be explained).

But now, the teaser for the December 8 episode shows Tracy on a plane, presumably home to Port Charles, looking at her phone and covering her mouth as she reads what appears to be shocking information. It can only mean that "GH" is killing off Bobbie, which will have a ripple effect across Port Charles.