The Unexpected Way Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Exes Rebounded From Their Affair
Former "Good Morning America" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were at the center of a workplace relationship scandal in 2022. That November, Robach and Holmes' long-rumored affair was confirmed when photos of them at a New York City bar surfaced online. What made their romance even more troublesome was the fact that both were legally married at the time, but now their exes have reportedly found love...with each other!
Holmes wed immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig in 2010, with whom she shares one daughter. Robach also married in 2010, walking down the aisle with "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue. This led to Robach and Holmes being suspended from ABC before they were ultimately fired. There have been some conflicting reports regarding the state of the marriages at the time of the affair. One source told Page Six in December 2022 that Fiebig was blindsided by Holmes' relationship with Robach, while a different source told People that same month that Robach and Holmes were living apart from their spouses and openly dating.
No matter the intimate details, all parties seemed to find love after the dust settled, with Fiebig and Shue reportedly rebounding with one another.
Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue bonded over their public breakups
Once the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes relationship was outed, their respective spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — kept a relatively low profile. Though Fiebig did release a statement via her attorney to the Daily Mail in January 2023 expressing her disappointment in Holmes' actions, she has not said much else publicly about her split. Shue has also remained pretty tightlipped about his marriage ending, though it is rumored that he and Fiebig began having conversations then.
In December 2023, an insider close to the exes revealed they'd been secretly dating for at least six months. Allegedly, Fiebig and Shue grew close after bonding over their shared experience with the public breakups. This seemingly brought them together for the best. "It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now," the source told Page Six. The pair have not confirmed nor denied their connection, but it has been reported that everyone is finally at peace with the situation.
All parties have moved on from the scandal
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig settled their divorce in October 2023 after Fiebig initially filed in December 2022. Andrew Shue and Amy Robach concluded their divorce months earlier, in March 2023. With both divorce proceedings wrapping up rather quickly, this seemingly allowed Fiebig and Shue to get to know one another better and create a stronger bond. The same can be said for Robach and Holmes, who have not only continued their romance but also are working together again.
The couple debuted their podcast, "Amy & T.J.," on December 5, 2023, where they also expressed continuing with their lives after the fallout. As Robach explained on the show, "We have not felt comfortable holding our heads up high walking down the street, at least we didn't initially, but we've started to now." Fiebig and Shue may not be ready to show up in public spaces hand in hand just yet, but, as a source shared with Page Six, "Everyone has moved on."