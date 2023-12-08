The Unexpected Way Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Exes Rebounded From Their Affair

Former "Good Morning America" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were at the center of a workplace relationship scandal in 2022. That November, Robach and Holmes' long-rumored affair was confirmed when photos of them at a New York City bar surfaced online. What made their romance even more troublesome was the fact that both were legally married at the time, but now their exes have reportedly found love...with each other!

Holmes wed immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig in 2010, with whom she shares one daughter. Robach also married in 2010, walking down the aisle with "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue. This led to Robach and Holmes being suspended from ABC before they were ultimately fired. There have been some conflicting reports regarding the state of the marriages at the time of the affair. One source told Page Six in December 2022 that Fiebig was blindsided by Holmes' relationship with Robach, while a different source told People that same month that Robach and Holmes were living apart from their spouses and openly dating.

No matter the intimate details, all parties seemed to find love after the dust settled, with Fiebig and Shue reportedly rebounding with one another.