What The Cast Of Never Been Kissed Looks Like Today

"Never Been Kissed" is one of those underappreciated rom-coms that has well and truly stood the test of time. The 1999 film follows Josie (Drew Barrymore), a young copywriter, assigned an undercover story — posing as a high school student to write an exposé about the high school scene. Josie successfully fools the students and teachers at a local school with the help of her brother, Rob (David Arquette), who joins his sister to try to get a second shot at playing baseball. Things soon get a little complicated when Josie develops feelings for her English teacher, Sam (Michael Vartan).

Although "Never Been Kissed" might have a few problematic aspects in a post #MeToo world — like, you know, that whole teacher-student flirtation — it remains a '90s classic. For one thing, it had an absolutely iconic cast — along with Barrymore, who was already a rom-com favorite at the time, the film featured comedic geniuses like Molly Shannon and John C. Reilly and also had a few cameos from stars-to-be like Octavia Spencer, Jessica Alba, and James Franco. We've done a little digging to find out what the cast of "Never Been Kissed" is up to today.