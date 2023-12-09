Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/11: Stefan Connects With Clyde
Christmastime is here in Salem, but as per usual, it's going to be anything but a silent night. With the arrival of a new baby, couples breaking up left and right, secret drug fronts and schemes between teens, the holiday season is about to get a lot more interesting. We've got the scoop, and a whole new week of spoilers for fans of "Days of Our Lives."
Alongside those stories, viewers of the soap can expect to see Sloan spiral as her baby switch plan starts to unravel, Chad and Stephanie finally decide the future of their relationship, Jada and Steve bond over a loss, and Theresa and Alex grow closer. Right now, the biggest storylines revolve around Sloan passing off Nicole and EJ's presumed-dead son as her adopted child, the fall-out of Chad and Stephanie's relationship, and Ava and Stefan's growing involvement in Clyde Weston's illegal drug trade in Salem.
Here's what fans can expect to see on "Days of Our Lives" the week of December 11, 2023.
Leo tries to tell Nicole and EJ that their baby is alive
On Monday, December 11, Leo tries to do the right thing and let Nicole and EJ know that their baby is alive. Leo's been trying to right his wrongs since the accident that ran Nicole off the road, starting with helping her give birth, but now he's been charged with felony murder since everyone believes that Nicole's baby died. To save himself and make up for his misdeeds, Leo will try everything to let the couple know that their baby is alive and living with Sloan and Eric.
Alex comforts Chad after his breakup with Stephanie
Alex and Chad find a tentative friendship on Tuesday, December 12 after Chad informs Alex that he and Stephanie have broken up. It wasn't that long ago that Chad and Alex were at each other's throats as they fought over Stephanie, but it seems as if they've made amends. The split will be tough on Chad, who's already lost his wife Abigail, and now has to come to terms with the fact that he's still not moved on from her. However, could this breakup be the precursor to a rekindling between Stephanie and Alex?
Clyde raises the stakes for Stefan in his drug business
On Wednesday, December 13, Stefan finds himself in hot water with Clyde as the criminal raises the stakes in his illegal business dealings. Clyde has roped Ava and Stefan into his drug front at the Bistro by threatening the safety of their loved ones if they didn't comply. Ava's had a hard time keeping the secret from her police officer love interest Harris, and now that Stefan's involved, it's going to be harder to fly under the radar. As the situation becomes more dangerous, the two of them are going to become more desperate to find a way out with their lives intact.
Harris interrupts Stephanie and Jada's day-drinking session
Harris finds his partner Jada in a curious situation on Wednesday, December 13. Stephanie is feeling disappointed after her breakup with Chad, and Jada takes the opportunity to offer comfort in the way of alcohol. While the women bond, Jada almost reveals that her ex-husband is actually Stephanie's ex-boyfriend Everett, but Harris interrupts them before the truth comes out. Will the news that the two women share an ex put a damper on this newfound friendship between Stephanie and Jada, or will it bond them further?
Holly enlists Tate to help her crash Johnny and Chanel's date
On Thursday, December 14, Tate helps Holly get in between Johnny and Chanel on their date. Holly's feelings for her new stepbrother Johnny have only gotten stronger and she's growing increasingly frustrated that he hasn't noticed her. So, Holly enlists Tate to help her break up Johnny and Chanel so she can swoop in and claim Johnny for herself. Tate has agreed, but he's conflicted as he's interested in Holly and doesn't want her to date Johnny. This love square is about to get a whole lot more awkward as Holly's schemes get more and more devious.
Nicole finds Sloan and Eric's baby unattended
The opportunity Nicole's been waiting for arrives on Friday, December 15 when she finds Sloan and Eric's baby alone while she's out for a walk. After Sloan gets flustered while on the phone with Dimitri concerning Leo's case, she storms off to gather herself. Nicole comes upon the stroller, and still believing that Sloan and Eric's adopted son is actually hers, she is presented with a difficult decision: to either leave the child be as everyone else in Salem wants her to and give up the belief that her child is alive, or trust her gut and take the child for herself.