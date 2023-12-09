Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 12/11: Stefan Connects With Clyde

Christmastime is here in Salem, but as per usual, it's going to be anything but a silent night. With the arrival of a new baby, couples breaking up left and right, secret drug fronts and schemes between teens, the holiday season is about to get a lot more interesting. We've got the scoop, and a whole new week of spoilers for fans of "Days of Our Lives."

Alongside those stories, viewers of the soap can expect to see Sloan spiral as her baby switch plan starts to unravel, Chad and Stephanie finally decide the future of their relationship, Jada and Steve bond over a loss, and Theresa and Alex grow closer. Right now, the biggest storylines revolve around Sloan passing off Nicole and EJ's presumed-dead son as her adopted child, the fall-out of Chad and Stephanie's relationship, and Ava and Stefan's growing involvement in Clyde Weston's illegal drug trade in Salem.

Here's what fans can expect to see on "Days of Our Lives" the week of December 11, 2023.