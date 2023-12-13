The Stunning Transformation Of Suki Waterhouse

Few women can claim to be a true "It Girl" — and Suki Waterhouse is one of them. The London-born model-turned-actor-turned-singer is a person of many talents — and over the past few years, her rise to cult icon status has been unstoppable. After being scouted by a modeling agent as a teen, she moved to New York and quickly accumulated a group of seriously impressive girlfriends. Before long, she began working as an actor, too, picking up roles alongside some notable co-stars — there was "Love, Rosie," with Lily Collins and Sam Claflin, "Insurgent," with Shailene Woodley and Kate Winslet, and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," with Lily James, to name a few.

In more recent years, Waterhouse's ascension has only continued. With a role in the Amazon Prime hit "Daisy Jones & the Six," a debut album, and, as of 2023, her first baby on the way with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Waterhouse seems to be winning in both her career and her personal life. But how did she get so far, so fast?