Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Debuts Dramatic Plastic Surgery Results

Plenty of celebrities have been open about their negative experiences with going under the knife, with even Kourtney Kardashian sharing her biggest plastic surgery regrets. However, this hasn't deterred other stars from getting their own cosmetic surgeries done. The newest star to take that leap is OnlyFans creator Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. In November 2023, Sami had breast enhancement surgery at only 19 years old, per Page Six.

Sami took to social media in December 2023 to unveil her new look. In the first series of Instagram photos, Sami wore a cropped white tank top, low-rise baggy jeans, and an open camo jacket. One of the pictures didn't even show her face at all, instead accentuating the work she had done. Sami also shared snaps of herself and a friend eating noodles, along with a selfie of the duo.

In a separate post, Sami shared three more photos presumably from that same night as she's in the same outfit. Her posts received many comments from supporters loving her new look. However, not everyone felt the change was one for the better. One person questioned why Sami chose to enhance her breasts so much bigger than they were before. Another said, "Your boobs were perfect before but whatever makes [you] happy."