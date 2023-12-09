Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Debuts Dramatic Plastic Surgery Results
Plenty of celebrities have been open about their negative experiences with going under the knife, with even Kourtney Kardashian sharing her biggest plastic surgery regrets. However, this hasn't deterred other stars from getting their own cosmetic surgeries done. The newest star to take that leap is OnlyFans creator Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. In November 2023, Sami had breast enhancement surgery at only 19 years old, per Page Six.
Sami took to social media in December 2023 to unveil her new look. In the first series of Instagram photos, Sami wore a cropped white tank top, low-rise baggy jeans, and an open camo jacket. One of the pictures didn't even show her face at all, instead accentuating the work she had done. Sami also shared snaps of herself and a friend eating noodles, along with a selfie of the duo.
In a separate post, Sami shared three more photos presumably from that same night as she's in the same outfit. Her posts received many comments from supporters loving her new look. However, not everyone felt the change was one for the better. One person questioned why Sami chose to enhance her breasts so much bigger than they were before. Another said, "Your boobs were perfect before but whatever makes [you] happy."
Sami opened up about the difficulties of quitting vaping to have the surgery
As reported by Page Six, Sami Sheen made vlog-style updates about her breast enhancement surgery on her Instagram and Snapchat stories leading up to, during, and immediately after the procedure. In one post, she said, "Guess who got a new rack todayyyy." Despite her excitement, she was also candid about the discomfort post-operation. On a Snapchat story, Sheen shared, "This is so uncomfy holy hell feels like the implants [are] in my armpits. [And] the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight." Sheen also shared a photo of her leaning up against a special "recovery pillow" with two thumbs up, which hopefully helped with the discomfort.
The drastic physical change Sheen experienced came with a positive spin — in order to get the breast augmentation done, she had to stop vaping. In September 2023, she posted a TikTok discussing her nicotine addiction and the difficulties that come with trying to quit. Although she wanted to cut out the unhealthy habit, she wasn't sure how to get to that point. However, there came a point when she had "absolutely no choice" and had to stop vaping, as a requirement of the surgery was to be nicotine free for at least four weeks prior.
Sheen also mentioned the unexpected pro of her plastic surgery: "I think me getting my boobs done is honestly gonna save my life because it's forcing me to quit [vaping], so. At least we have that."
Denise Richards didn't want Sami to have a boob job
Sami Sheen's mother, Denise Richards, was not a supporter of her daughter's desire for breast augmentation. In a 2009 interview with Howard Stern, Richards openly admitted that she had three boob jobs of her own and has never felt the need to hide it. Shortly after, she spoke to ABC News explaining that she had no regrets about any of the procedures but wished she'd been better prepared. "I was so young and didn't research doctors and had complications," Richards said. She advised women considering the enhancement to think everything through. "Any young girl who wants to do it, definitely wait until you're older. Because you may decide you don't want to do it. And find the best doctor. I don't care what it costs," she urged.
In a 2011 chat with Us Weekly, Richards revealed that her first surgery at 19 ended in disaster when the implants she received were far larger than she expected or wanted. A second procedure meant to fix the first error was similarly upsetting, with the implant size increased yet again. However, after a third try, Richards got the cleavage she originally wanted.
When Bustle published a piece on Sami Sheen in October 2023, her parents were interviewed as well, and Richards admitted that she'd been trying to convince her daughter not to get the boob job she wanted. Richards said, "I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting [my implants taken] out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!" Clearly, Richards wasn't successful in changing her daughter's mind.