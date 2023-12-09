The Real Motive Behind Melania Trump's Return To The Limelight, According To Her Former Aide

Melania Trump's attendance at Rosalynn Carter's memorial service in November 2023 marked a big change for the former First Lady. Since Donald Trump left office in 2020, Melania has been keeping a decidedly low profile even as her husband announced his run for president for a third time. However, that all appears to be changing, as she's begun making more public appearances. In addition to attending Carter's service, the National Archives issued a press release confirming that Melania, herself a naturalized citizen, would be speaking at a naturalization ceremony in the National Archives Rotunda on Bill of Rights Day on December 15, 2023 — who even knew that was a thing?

Melania's increased visibility of late, in particular at an event focused on naturalization, comes with an ulterior motive, according to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former friend and aide. Winston Wolkoff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Melania's appearance at the event is all about creating a diversion from her husband's unscrupulous affairs and legal battles, especially since Melania "doesn't care about the U.S." She added, "Melania is a vessel of complicity & distraction trying to create a stark contrast from their reality. The Trumps' 'actions' contradict their so-called 'beliefs and values.'"

There's quite a lot to distract from when it comes to Donald at the moment — he's facing four indictments and that doesn't even count the civil fraud trial against Donald, his eldest sons, and the Trump Organization in New York, which is coming to a close.