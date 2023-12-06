Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Just Made Her Boldest Accusations Against Melania Trump Yet
The ongoing feud between former First Lady Melania Trump and her former aide and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is often overshadowed by former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes or interfamilial tension. However, the conflict between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is no less dramatic, messy, and scathing than any other scandal hanging over the Trump empire.
To recap: Wolkoff was fired from her position as Melania's aide following a financial controversy surrounding Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, which Wolkoff helped organize. In response, the ex-aide published a revealing memoir, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," which detailed Melania's true feelings about her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, among other salacious tidbits. The Trumps filed a lawsuit against Wolkoff for breaching a non-disclosure contract, but the case was dropped in February 2021, per USA Today.
The conflict continued as Melania Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put her former friend on blast, calling Wolkoff "untrustworthy" and spiteful. But Wolkoff hasn't taken her ex-bestie's criticisms lying down, accusing the former First Lady of enabling the Trump family's alleged criminal behavior in a particularly biting December 2023 tweet.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff accused Melania Trump of being a lying abettor
After journalist and attorney Geraldo Rivera tweeted his disappointment over what he believed was the mistreatment of Melania Trump by the press, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff popped in to share her two cents. Wolkoff retweeted Rivera's post, writing in her caption that she found the most disheartening thing to be how the lawyer and others "create excuses for Melania Trump, a woman who knowingly lies and covers up her family's nefarious activities."
Wolkoff continued by accusing the former First Lady of standing by while Wolkoff's reputation was defamed by the press and the criminal investigation into the 2017 inaugural funds. The former aide said her employer admitted on record that Wolkoff had served "truthfully and honorably," but refused to stand up for Wolkoff by sharing this truth with the public. In an earlier 2023 tweet, Wolkoff called Trump "the QUEEN of BETRAYAL, DECEIT, LIES, & GRIFT."
Wolkoff has also used former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York to highlight her ex-employer's way of doing business. "BETRAYAL is the norm in Trump World," Wolkoff tweeted in November 2023. "As soon as you raise the alarm about their nefarious activities, they make sure to cast you in an unflattering light & GAG you from speaking the truth with false accusations, non-disclosure agreements, & subpoenas."