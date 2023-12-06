Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Just Made Her Boldest Accusations Against Melania Trump Yet

The ongoing feud between former First Lady Melania Trump and her former aide and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is often overshadowed by former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes or interfamilial tension. However, the conflict between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is no less dramatic, messy, and scathing than any other scandal hanging over the Trump empire.

To recap: Wolkoff was fired from her position as Melania's aide following a financial controversy surrounding Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, which Wolkoff helped organize. In response, the ex-aide published a revealing memoir, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," which detailed Melania's true feelings about her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, among other salacious tidbits. The Trumps filed a lawsuit against Wolkoff for breaching a non-disclosure contract, but the case was dropped in February 2021, per USA Today.

The conflict continued as Melania Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put her former friend on blast, calling Wolkoff "untrustworthy" and spiteful. But Wolkoff hasn't taken her ex-bestie's criticisms lying down, accusing the former First Lady of enabling the Trump family's alleged criminal behavior in a particularly biting December 2023 tweet.