Why Melania Trump's Presence At Rosalynn Carter's Funeral Service Marked A Big Change For Her
Former first lady Melania Trump has marched to the beat of her own drum since first assuming her presidential spouse role in 2017. Whether by her controversial Rose Garden makeover or her infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket worn at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Slovenian American ex-model has consistently butted against the status quo set by her predecessors. But there is one exception to Melania's habit of breaking tradition: memorial services.
Trump joined the ranks of her fellow first ladies at a service held in honor of the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on November 19, 2023. Attending such ceremonies is considered the norm for current and former first ladies. Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton also attended the Georgia tribute service.
Despite her reputation for avoiding public appearances and engagements, the wife of former President Donald Trump has made a point of attending these types of services. She also attended the funerals of former first lady Barbara Bush and President George H.W. Bush in 2018 in her capacity as FLOTUS. Still, Melania has kept a low profile since exiting the White House in 2021, so her attendance at Carter's funeral nearly three years later marks a big change from the isolation that defined her first years as a former first lady.
The unexpected similarity between Melania Trump and Rosalynn Carter
Melania Trump's attendance at former first lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial service also served as a poignant reminder of a time when both presidential wives broke the status quo in similar ways. Fox News reported in 2021 that Trump opted to forgo the standard "tea and tour" ritual wherein the sitting first lady gives the future first lady a tour of the presidential estate. Jill Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, said the break in protocol was "unfortunate, but I think we're all OK with it" while speaking to the "Today" show.
A similar breach in procedure occurred in 1980 when it was time for Rosalynn Carter to host a "tea and tour" for her successor, former first lady Nancy Reagan. Although Carter did conduct a tour, she didn't show Reagan the presidential bedroom and study. Meanwhile, Carter's husband, former President Jimmy Carter, kept the White House at a brisk 65 degrees due to the energy crisis at the time. Reagan later wrote of the experience: "The chill in [Rosalynn Carter's] manner matched the chill in the room" (via CNN).
Although The Washington Post reported the 2016 tea and tour between Michelle Obama and Melania Trump as "awkward," it did occur. Kate Andersen Brower, author of "The Residence" and "First Women," did concede to the Post that "given what has gone on, I would be surprised if Michelle Obama was chatty with Melania," adding, "This is pure political theater now."
Melania Trump's focus has always been caring for her son, Barron
Amidst ongoing legal woes, former President Donald Trump has continued campaigning for his Republican presidential candidacy in the 2024 election. However, Melania's campaign trail absence has raised literal and figurative red flags. In response to the former first lady rarely being seen in public even as her husband faces civil lawsuits and a rigorous campaign schedule, an airplane with a banner that read "Where's Melania?" flew over an Iowa State football game in September 2023 (via X).
For her part, Melania's focus seems firmly set on her only son, Barron Trump. A Palm Beach source close to the Trumps told People in March 2023: "Melania's friends are her family members. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new." As such, Melania has opted to stay out of the limelight as her son continues his education in Florida. But she has offered words of support for her husband even while maintaining a safe distance from him.
"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," Melania told Fox News in May 2023. "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."