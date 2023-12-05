Why Melania Trump's Presence At Rosalynn Carter's Funeral Service Marked A Big Change For Her

Former first lady Melania Trump has marched to the beat of her own drum since first assuming her presidential spouse role in 2017. Whether by her controversial Rose Garden makeover or her infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket worn at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Slovenian American ex-model has consistently butted against the status quo set by her predecessors. But there is one exception to Melania's habit of breaking tradition: memorial services.

Trump joined the ranks of her fellow first ladies at a service held in honor of the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on November 19, 2023. Attending such ceremonies is considered the norm for current and former first ladies. Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton also attended the Georgia tribute service.

Despite her reputation for avoiding public appearances and engagements, the wife of former President Donald Trump has made a point of attending these types of services. She also attended the funerals of former first lady Barbara Bush and President George H.W. Bush in 2018 in her capacity as FLOTUS. Still, Melania has kept a low profile since exiting the White House in 2021, so her attendance at Carter's funeral nearly three years later marks a big change from the isolation that defined her first years as a former first lady.