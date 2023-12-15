The Lavish Gift The Cast Of Will & Grace Received After Their First Season

"Will & Grace" was one of NBC's "must-see TV" shows in the late 1990s through its finale in May 2006. It came back again for another three-season revival in 2017, and it's now permanently wrapped. The show was such a hit after the first season in August 1999 that the NBC executives wanted to give a thank-you gift to the four main cast members of "Will & Grace" — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally — and it was a pretty impressive thank you!

They were all presented with Porsche Boxsters, complete with a ribbon on them, in the parking lot at NBC. According to Kelley Blue Book, in 1999, the convertible's price tag was $44,316, which would be about $82,000 in 2023.

The cast talked about getting the gift with Entertainment Weekly, and Messing said it was completely unexpected, "It was really a kind of an out-of-body Oprah moment, where you never, ever imagine in any scenario that someone would say, 'Oh, this is your present.'" Apparently, the cast hadn't even been 100% sure at that point that the show would be picked up for another season, so for them to be getting matching cars as gifts was quite a way — if somewhat roundabout — for them to find out.