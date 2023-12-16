Benjamin Millepied Had Another Girlfriend When He Hooked Up With Natalie Portman

Perhaps there is some truth to "Once a cheater, always a cheater." Natalie Portman's split from Benjamin Millepied is reportedly due to Millepied's infidelity. However, it has also been reported that when the former couple first got together, Millepied already had a girlfriend.

In January 2010, Page Six reported that Portman and Millepied were dating. (He worked as the choreographer on Portman's film "Black Swan," which is how they met.) The outlet quoted an insider who said, "They've been dating since the fall, although she told friends that she hasn't gone public with it because she was waiting to see if things got serious. But the real reason she was quiet about things is that Ben had a live-in girlfriend of three years when they met."

OK! Magazine claimed that the girlfriend in question was professional ballerina Isabella Boylston. The source for Page Six added that the relationship between the pair was so serious, Boylston thought she and Millepied would be walking down the aisle soon. Instead, she moved out of their shared home just after the new year in 2010.