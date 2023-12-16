Macaulay Culkin's Brother Kieran Used To Pity Him For His Home Alone Fame

When Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023, longtime fans of the child actor were shocked to hear his speaking voice. After hearing his acceptance speech, many were shocked at how similar his voice sounded to his brother Kieran Culkin's. Their surprise could have been because Macaulay fell off the radar for years for most mainstream fans after racking up a series of blockbusters as a child, meaning we haven't heard him speak much in recent years. Or, it could be because, unlike Macaulay, Kieran's rise to fame occurred much more recently. Kieran is fresh in the public's mind due to his role as Roman Roy in the popular drama series "Succession," which ran from 2018 to 2023.

With Kieran's voice fresh in our minds (somewhere Macaulay lives rent-free for most millennials), it was easy to see the brotherly similarities between them. Even comparing photos of the actors side by side illustrates their physical resemblance. Plus, it's clear they both share a talent for acting.

That being said, it's somewhat surprising that Kieran turned out to be as successful in Hollywood as his big brother for one very good reason: according to Esquire, Kieran remembers being petrified and put off by Macaulay's fame.