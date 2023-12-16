Macaulay Culkin's Brother Kieran Used To Pity Him For His Home Alone Fame
When Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023, longtime fans of the child actor were shocked to hear his speaking voice. After hearing his acceptance speech, many were shocked at how similar his voice sounded to his brother Kieran Culkin's. Their surprise could have been because Macaulay fell off the radar for years for most mainstream fans after racking up a series of blockbusters as a child, meaning we haven't heard him speak much in recent years. Or, it could be because, unlike Macaulay, Kieran's rise to fame occurred much more recently. Kieran is fresh in the public's mind due to his role as Roman Roy in the popular drama series "Succession," which ran from 2018 to 2023.
With Kieran's voice fresh in our minds (somewhere Macaulay lives rent-free for most millennials), it was easy to see the brotherly similarities between them. Even comparing photos of the actors side by side illustrates their physical resemblance. Plus, it's clear they both share a talent for acting.
That being said, it's somewhat surprising that Kieran turned out to be as successful in Hollywood as his big brother for one very good reason: according to Esquire, Kieran remembers being petrified and put off by Macaulay's fame.
Kieran didn't envy Macaulay
Kieran and Macaulay Culkin are two of seven siblings. The brothers are separated by two years, and Macaulay, whom Kieran calls "Mack," is the older of the pair. Despite coming from a family well acquainted with the industry (though more Broadway than Hollywood), Kieran recalls being afraid of his brother's meteoric rise to fame in the '90s. After "Home Alone" and "Richie Rich," Macaulay became one of the most recognizable child actors of the time. This led to him facing plenty of scrutiny at a tender age, and that was especially tough. As Kieran revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, 'Yeah, it's him! You're not that cute.”" Being followed by paparazzi and scrutinized by fans was most certainly an overwhelming experience for Macaulay.
Seeing what Macaulay was going through had a profound effect on Kieran, who told Esquire, "I remember thinking, 'That sucks for him.'" He added that he actually pitied Macaulay, who "wasn't ready for it at all." This could explain why Macaulay burned so brightly yet briefly before he parted ways with mainstream Hollywood somewhere around 1995. It kept Kieran from really going after his acting ambitions as well. He admitted that he shied away from the industry after starring in "Igby Goes Down" in 2002, refusing offers to appear in other productions even though the film was a success.
When faced with all the potential fame his older brother had, "I quite literally ran away from it," Kieran confessed.
Both brothers have grown up
The Culkin brothers, Macaulay and Kieran, didn't hide from their fears forever, though. Kieran made his peace with Hollywood, especially after winning a part in the acclaimed HBO series "Succession." Still, he readily admits that it took him a long time to get comfortable with the idea of acting (and being good at it), telling THR, "I think it was at the end of the first season. I remember coming home and thinking, 'This is what I want to do with my life. I think I want to be an actor.' I was, like, 36. I'd already been doing it for 30 years."
His big brother Macaulay has also found his path, albeit a slightly different one. Natasha Lyonne, his co-star from "Party Monster," gushed to Variety, "Mac is just very much the real deal. He doesn't need more pictures of himself or to be in a ”Stars: They're Just Like Us.' He's like, I'll be over here actually making things in private.'" He's not gone totally dark but has become pickier with which movies or television shows he will devote his time to.
After all, as is often a part of growing up, both Culkins have their own kids to worry about now. Macaulay shares two children with Brenda Song, and all three made a rare public appearance when they came to support him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Kieran also has two children with his wife, Jazz Charton, and they keep a low profile as well.