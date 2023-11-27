Meet Macaulay Culkin's 7 Siblings, Including Breakout Star Kieran

Macaulay Culkin, widely recognized as a prominent child actor, has a lesser-known family connection to showbiz success through some of his seven siblings. Born in 1980 as the third child of Patricia Brentrup and the fourth for Kit Culkin, who had a daughter from a previous relationship, Macaulay's journey into acting began under the encouragement of his Broadway actor father. After a few smaller roles, Macaulay's breakthrough came with the iconic role of Kevin McCallister in the 1990 Christmas classic "Home Alone" at the age of 10, followed by the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

While Macaulay's success was impressive, it also severely strained his relationship with his father. In a 2018 episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron," podcast, Macaulay shared, "My father was jealous of me. He was a bad man. He was abusive." The star explained, "Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old."

Among the Culkin siblings, some pursued careers in acting, while others explored different paths. Jennifer Adamson, Kit's first child, chose not to enter the entertainment industry, and Shane Culkin, Kit's first son and second child, quickly abandoned acting after scoring a single theater role. Dakota Culkin expressed interest in behind-the-scenes work, and Kieran Culkin achieved household fame later in his career. Quinn and Christian Culkin had brief acting stints in the 1990s before deciding not to pursue it further, while Rory Culkin is carving his path toward becoming the third Culkin superstar.