Wayne Brady's Fistfight Incident After A Car Crash, Explained
Wayne Brady isn't the kind of guy to get involved in drama. The charismatic TV personality, who came out as pansexual in 2023, has built his career on making the people around him smile. Brady is the face and longtime host of the zany game show "Let's Make a Deal." All it takes is a quick watch of a single episode to see just how much fun people have on the show with Brady and his cohosts Jonathan Mangum and Tiffany Coyne. From funny dance challenges to ad-lib rap battles, contestants always have an exciting time on the show. Brady's perfect comedic timing carries over to the popular improv comedy show "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" which won him a Primetime Emmy award and even more fans.
It's hard to imagine the most lovable guy on TV getting into an all-out fistfight, but that's allegedly what happened during one chaotic night in Malibu. If you thought getting into a physical brawl was wild, the story gets even wilder: The alleged fight took place immediately after Brady was involved in a car accident, and all because the driver tried to leave the scene.
Brady was hit by a drunk driver (and things turned ugly)
While thankfully no one was seriously injured, not even the best game show contestants could have guessed how a car crash between Wayne Brady and a drunk driver would go down. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, on November 19, 2023, Brady was taking a nighttime drive down a highway in Malibu when he got into a car accident, per WBTV.
Law enforcement told TMZ further details about the harrowing situation. An unnamed 51-year-old driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, slammed into Brady's car. Both parties are believed to have pulled over to assess the damage and swap information, as you typically do after a car crash. This is when the situation got even more out of hand.
A collision is scary enough, but Brady's crash got even scarier once the drivers were outside of their vehicles. An argument ensued between the game show host and the drunk driver. Per ABC 7, the driver freaked out when he heard sirens approaching and tried to get away, which led Brady to physically restrain him. Luckily, they were able to diffuse the fight before things turned too violent.
No one was hurt in the fight
Once the fight ended, Brady called 911 and the other party drove off into the distance before the cops could arrive. Once officers were on the scene, they found the "Let's Make a Deal" star a little roughed up. After he was examined by the authorities, it was determined that he didn't need immediate medical attention at a hospital. As for the drunk driver who incited the incident, you'll be happy to know the police were able to track him down. People confirmed that the man was arrested for DUI, battery, and hit-and-run.
The terrifying ordeal left Brady shaken as well as angry, those close to him claim. An insider told People that Brady wasn't concerned about himself following the car crash; he couldn't stop thinking about a scenario in which his own child could have been involved in the accident and ensuing fight. The TV legend shares a daughter with his ex-wife, actor Mandie Taketa. "As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone's child dealing with this," the insider explained. We're happy to see the beloved game show host is still here to share his shocking tale.