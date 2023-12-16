Wayne Brady's Fistfight Incident After A Car Crash, Explained

Wayne Brady isn't the kind of guy to get involved in drama. The charismatic TV personality, who came out as pansexual in 2023, has built his career on making the people around him smile. Brady is the face and longtime host of the zany game show "Let's Make a Deal." All it takes is a quick watch of a single episode to see just how much fun people have on the show with Brady and his cohosts Jonathan Mangum and Tiffany Coyne. From funny dance challenges to ad-lib rap battles, contestants always have an exciting time on the show. Brady's perfect comedic timing carries over to the popular improv comedy show "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" which won him a Primetime Emmy award and even more fans.

It's hard to imagine the most lovable guy on TV getting into an all-out fistfight, but that's allegedly what happened during one chaotic night in Malibu. If you thought getting into a physical brawl was wild, the story gets even wilder: The alleged fight took place immediately after Brady was involved in a car accident, and all because the driver tried to leave the scene.