The Complete Transformation Of Wayne Brady Through The Years

Wayne Brady does it all. He's a singer, a dancer, an improv comic, a game show host, an actor, and more. He's been in movies, on Broadway, and on many television shows, and he loves any chance he gets to perform for people. As Brady told Verywell Mind, "I don't choose any one thing because I'm lucky enough that that's what my gift is. I wouldn't be having this conversation with you if I weren't an actor who also improvised and sang and danced, because they all [create] a whole and it's always been one lump sum to me, in a good way."

For that reason, Brady's career has been one of constant transformation, surprising audiences year after year with each new endeavor. That said, he doesn't often share too much about himself with the public. "I think the problem with a lot of folks in showbiz is, you know too much about them," he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for his first album. "But I'm not in a tabloid every other minute, so you don't know everything about me. Which makes me incredibly happy."

Though Brady likes it that way, such a prolific career means it is possible to track his changes and talents over time. Read on for a look at the complete transformation of Wayne Brady through the years.