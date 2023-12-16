Prince Harry Says He Ultimately Abandoned Royal Life Out Of Fear For His Safety

In March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined a rather short list of royals who live or have lived in the United States. The prince's cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, both lived in New York for a few years for their careers. Royals outside the British monarchy, such as Princess Madeleine of Sweden, have also called the states home for a short period. But there are some major differences between them and the Sussexes.

Many of the royals who have taken up residence in the U.S. end up moving back to their home country, and even if they split their time, they're still afforded certain luxuries and protections when they visit. But that's not the case for the Sussexes. It's unclear if Harry and Meghan will ever return to the United Kingdom, especially since their security detail was stripped from them despite being a prince and princess in Harry's homeland.

As part of an ongoing case in which the prince is asking the government to reconsider the removal of his protection team when he and his family visit the United Kingdom, Harry stated that he had no other choice but to remove himself from his duties as a working royal and leave the country because he feared for his safety and the safety of his family, reports The Telegraph.