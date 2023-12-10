Why Eric Trump Refused A Second Fraud Trial Testimony (Spoiler: Donald Stepped In)

Amidst the four criminal indictments against Donald Trump, he's also a co-defendant in the civil fraud case in New York brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Donald's courtroom behavior has been called out by the judge, and his derogatory social media posts about the judge and his courtroom clerk resulted in a gag order, preventing him from commenting on court staff.

His fellow co-defendants include Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, and father and sons have all testified in the trial, answering questions by the prosecution. Now it's the defense's turn, and Eric was expected to come back to the stand in the first week of December. However, the day before the expected testimony, the defense lawyer advised that they wouldn't be calling on Eric.

Donald responded to the turn of events on Truth Social, saying it was at his behest: "I told my wonderful son, Eric, not to testify tomorrow at the RIGGED TRIAL," Trump wrote. "[...] Eric has already testified, PERFECTLY (Unlike their STAR witness-who admitted he lied!), so there is no reason to waste any more of this Crooked Court's time on having him say the same thing, over and over again, as a witness for the defense (us!)."