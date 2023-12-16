What To Know About Mark Meadows' Wife, Debbie

Former U.S. Congressman Mark Meadows came into the limelight in 2020 when he became the 29th Chief of Staff under Donald Trump. This appointment came three years after Trump's administration following the former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's appointment to the special envoy for Northern Ireland. Just a year later, Mark Meadows' old texts landed him in hot water as they revealed his involvement in the Capitol riot. The public scrutiny led to questions about Mark's personal life, including his wife and high school sweetheart, Debbie Meadows.

Debbie was born and raised in Florida. She attended Brandon High School, where she met and began dating Mark. However, the couple eventually parted ways with their separate college choices. Debbie went on to attend the University of South Florida, and Mark, who initially picked Florida State University, later joined her at South Florida.

Mark and Debbie rekindled their relationship and tied the knot in 1979, relocating to North Carolina. During her husband's time in the White House, she was a known Republican and an avid Trump supporter. She notably founded the Right Women Political Action Committee before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. But beyond this, Debbie has been a key figure in Mark's political journey.