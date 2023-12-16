The Uncomfortable Comments Donald Trump Once Made About Daughter Tiffany
Tiffany Trump's life outside of the public eye took a significant turn when her father, Donald Trump, embarked on his first presidential campaign. Despite Donald's widespread fame, Tiffany enjoyed a relatively private upbringing in California alongside her mother, Marla Maples. Following her parents' divorce in 1999, Maples chose to raise Tiffany away from the spotlight (per People). The move aimed to shield her from living in Donald's shadow, though Tiffany still maintained an incredibly lavish lifestyle.
Ahead of his first presidential run in 2016, several of Trump's controversial videos were brought to light, and one of these clips captured the businessman objectifying Tiffany when she was just one year old. It comes from a 1994 episode of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which featured Donald and Maples showcasing their lavish lifestyle. When asked about the traits Tiffany might inherit, the Republican presidential hopeful disturbingly speculated whether Tiffany would take after her mother's physical attributes.
"Well, I think that she's got a lot of Marla. She's a really beautiful baby — and she's got Marla's legs," the former president responded (per Inside Edition). Gesturing towards his own chest and making a lewd movement, he continued: "We don't know whether she's got this part yet, but time will tell". These comments are just one of many inappropriate comments that Trump has made about his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, both of whom are often by their father's side.
Donald and Tiffany's relationship has changed over time
During her childhood on the West Coast, Tiffany Trump's relationship with Donald Trump was largely confined to holidays and special occasions in either New York or Mar-a-Lago, according to People. Speculations about cracks in Tiffany's relationship with Donald surfaced, with sources suggesting that their connection, already strained throughout her life, worsened during his presidency.
Tiffany dismissed allegations of a rift, telling People: "We see each other as much as possible and of course we speak on the phone ... I really have an emotional bond with him and he was always just the funniest, most loving father." Tiffany's public presence increased significantly during Donald's first presidential campaign, where she actively supported him by appearing at various events and delivering speeches. Her visibility continued at two Republican National Conventions in 2016 and 2020, where she spoke on behalf of her father (via Today).
While notably less involved in Donald's 2020 campaign, Tiffany expressed admiration for his achievements in office, solidifying her role as a supportive presence in her father's political journey. "His desire for excellence is contagious," she boasted of Donald at the 2016 RNC (per Today). "He possesses a unique gift for bringing that trait out in others, starting with those closest to him. He's helped me be the best version of myself."
Donald has also made strange comments about Ivanka
Contrarily to her younger sister, Ivanka Trump has been a constant figure throughout her father's career. Initially serving as an executive in the Trump Organization, the family's real estate empire, Ivanka later transitioned into the political arena during Donald Trump's presidency (via Associated Press). She took on a controversial role as a senior advisor in Trump's administration.
Even amid civil lawsuits alleging fraud within the Trump Organization, Ivanka has remained steadfastly by her father's side. This contradicts Mary Trump's claims that Donald and Ivanka have a transactional relationship. Mary Trump, the former president's niece and a vocal critic, suggested that their closeness is conditional. "Whether they seem close or not is entirely transactional," Mary told MSNBC of Ivanka and Donald (via HuffPost). "Once one or both of them come to the conclusion that there's nothing in it for them, then they will move on."
Despite controversy and criticism, Trump has consistently kept Ivanka close — perhaps too close. Notably, Trump's comments about Ivanka have been a source of discomfort for many critics. In a 2006 appearance on "The View" during his time on "The Apprentice," Trump openly speculated about dating Ivanka. "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," he said, per The Independent. "Isn't that terrible? How terrible? Is that terrible?" These comments, among many others that overwhelmingly comment on her body, faced widespread criticism for their inappropriate nature.