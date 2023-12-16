The Uncomfortable Comments Donald Trump Once Made About Daughter Tiffany

Tiffany Trump's life outside of the public eye took a significant turn when her father, Donald Trump, embarked on his first presidential campaign. Despite Donald's widespread fame, Tiffany enjoyed a relatively private upbringing in California alongside her mother, Marla Maples. Following her parents' divorce in 1999, Maples chose to raise Tiffany away from the spotlight (per People). The move aimed to shield her from living in Donald's shadow, though Tiffany still maintained an incredibly lavish lifestyle.

Ahead of his first presidential run in 2016, several of Trump's controversial videos were brought to light, and one of these clips captured the businessman objectifying Tiffany when she was just one year old. It comes from a 1994 episode of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which featured Donald and Maples showcasing their lavish lifestyle. When asked about the traits Tiffany might inherit, the Republican presidential hopeful disturbingly speculated whether Tiffany would take after her mother's physical attributes.

"Well, I think that she's got a lot of Marla. She's a really beautiful baby — and she's got Marla's legs," the former president responded (per Inside Edition). Gesturing towards his own chest and making a lewd movement, he continued: "We don't know whether she's got this part yet, but time will tell". These comments are just one of many inappropriate comments that Trump has made about his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, both of whom are often by their father's side.