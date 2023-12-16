The One Thing Liz Cheney And Nancy Pelosi Have In Common
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nancy Pelosi has long been a dominant figure within the Democratic Party, leaving her mark as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. On the other side of the political spectrum, we find Liz Cheney, a Republican congresswoman from Wyoming and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (per CNN). Despite their apparent differences, these dynamic women discovered a mutual concern — Donald Trump's involvement in the Capitol Insurrection on January 6, 2021.
Cheney made headlines by breaking ranks with fellow Republicans and supporting Trump's second impeachment. In her memoir, "Oath and Honor," Cheney acknowledged their stark political disparities but highlighted an unexpected connection with Pelosi. "We stood at opposite ends of the political spectrum, with very sharp policy differences," Cheney noted (per The New York Times). However, Pelosi, recognizing the importance of unity, appointed Cheney as vice chair of the House committee tasked with investigating the Insurrection.
Cheney recalled Pelosi's moment of true resilience after her staff compiled a list of Cheney's nastiest criticisms about her. Allegedly, the former Speaker brushed her constituent's past comments aside. Cheney recalled: "We may have disagreed on pretty much everything else, but Nancy Pelosi and I saw eye to eye on one thing that mattered more than any other: the defense of our Constitution and the preservation of our republic," (per New York Times). As the committee's investigation concluded, Cheney even noticed a member of Pelosi's staff proudly wearing a "Team Cheney" hoodie, symbolizing their shared dedication to upholding democracy.
Liz Cheney went against the Republican party
Liz Cheney took aim at Donald Trump and charted a controversial course during his second impeachment. As a high-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, she decided to break away from her party and vote in favor of impeaching the then-president. Following the events of January 6, 2021, where a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Cheney led a House committee designated to investigate the riots (per The New York Times). She hounded her constituents to recognize Trump's role in disputing the election results and encouraging his supporters to incite violence.
At the first committee meeting, Cheney boldly stated: "I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your honor will remain" (per NPR). During the impeachment proceedings, Cheney joined a group of nine other House Republicans in voting for the charge of inciting an insurrection against Donald Trump (via Politico). Her choice to support Trump's impeachment underscored Cheney's commitment to preserving the Constitution above all else, despite her strong conservative views.
Although the impeachment passed the House with bipartisan support, Trump was ultimately absolved of guilt by the Senate (via CNBC). Due to her strong disdain for Trump, Cheney faced repercussions and internal challenges within the Republican Party. This included calls for her removal from her leadership position, and eventually, serving as vice chair on the committee contributed to Cheney losing her House seat in 2022.
Liz Cheney is considering running for president
Liz Cheney may not be able to return to the GOP as a Republican, but that isn't stopping her from setting her sights on defeating Donald Trump. The former congresswoman shared that she contemplated a potential third-party presidential run, in light of Trump's projected Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. "I think that the situation that we're in is so grave, and the politics of the moment require independents and Republicans and Democrats coming together in a way that can help form a new coalition," Cheney explained to USA Today.
Even serving prison time couldn't legally stop Trump from running for president. The businessman is entangled in numerous legal battles, including both civil and criminal proceedings. Various liberal groups have filed lawsuits in states like Colorado seeking to prevent Trump's inclusion on the ballot, citing his alleged role in inciting the Capitol Riots (per Associated Press). Additionally, Trump and his children, Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr., are currently facing civil trials related to fraud within the Trump Organization.
Cheney expressed a willingness to go to great lengths to prevent Trump's return to office. "When I say I'll do whatever it takes, I mean that we need to look at our politics in a very different way," she told CBS News.