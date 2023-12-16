The One Thing Liz Cheney And Nancy Pelosi Have In Common

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nancy Pelosi has long been a dominant figure within the Democratic Party, leaving her mark as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. On the other side of the political spectrum, we find Liz Cheney, a Republican congresswoman from Wyoming and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (per CNN). Despite their apparent differences, these dynamic women discovered a mutual concern — Donald Trump's involvement in the Capitol Insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Cheney made headlines by breaking ranks with fellow Republicans and supporting Trump's second impeachment. In her memoir, "Oath and Honor," Cheney acknowledged their stark political disparities but highlighted an unexpected connection with Pelosi. "We stood at opposite ends of the political spectrum, with very sharp policy differences," Cheney noted (per The New York Times). However, Pelosi, recognizing the importance of unity, appointed Cheney as vice chair of the House committee tasked with investigating the Insurrection.

Cheney recalled Pelosi's moment of true resilience after her staff compiled a list of Cheney's nastiest criticisms about her. Allegedly, the former Speaker brushed her constituent's past comments aside. Cheney recalled: "We may have disagreed on pretty much everything else, but Nancy Pelosi and I saw eye to eye on one thing that mattered more than any other: the defense of our Constitution and the preservation of our republic," (per New York Times). As the committee's investigation concluded, Cheney even noticed a member of Pelosi's staff proudly wearing a "Team Cheney" hoodie, symbolizing their shared dedication to upholding democracy.