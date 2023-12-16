Larsa Pippen And Guerdy Abraira's Real Housewives Drama, Explained
"The Real Housewives of Miami" stars Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira have been at odds for some time, and their strained friendship seems to be only growing more tumultuous. Abraira exclusively told The List one of things she loves most about "Real Housewives" is the women empowerment aspect, but that isn't always what has been displayed amongst these ladies. It seems things between Abraira and Pippen turned rocky during Season 5 of the rebooted Peacock series. Pippen and castmate anesthesiologist Nicole Martin clashed over nasty rumors among the group. With Abraira being extremely close with Martin, this also rubbed her the wrong way.
Pippen and Abraira have continued to bump heads going into Season 6, with their issues taking a much uglier turn. During Episode 2, Pippen was visibly annoyed with Abraira during Alexia Nepola's Nuevos Horizontes party. During the event, the party planner got emotional at the gathering. Unbeknownst to the group, Abraira had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and was struggling to tell the ladies her health update. Abraira's painful ordeal would contribute to more drama between her and Pippen.
Guerdy Abraira felt betrayed that Pippen told people about her diagnosis
During Season 6, Episode 2 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Guerdy Abraira told fellow co-stars Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Adriana de Moura that she had breast cancer during a tearful dinner. Though she confidently informed these three, Abraira wanted to take her time telling the rest of the group. So, when she spoke privately with Larsa Pippen at a luncheon in Episode 3, Abraira asked Pippen to keep her secret. Then, the former NBA wife told her two best friends, Yami Paredes and Zana White, shortly before a party she threw for boyfriend Marcus Jordan. As the party progressed, Pippen wasted no time telling Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, and Alexia Nepola about the diagnosis as well. This betrayal greatly upset Abraira.
While speaking with Page Six during a November 2023 DIRECTV Christmas party, Abraira explained that Pippen divulging such a private matter to people not part of the cast crossed the line. "It's just the sloppiness of it being said in front of people I don't even know. Two of her best friends, they're not my best friends," the entrepreneur stated. During the same holiday event, which took place at Kathy Hilton's home, Pippen revealed to The Wrap that she apologized to Abraira after seeing the situation play out on television. "When I saw [the episode], I was like, 'Oh my God, I look crazy.' I have apologized to her, I've sent her flowers. I've done everything that I could."
Abraira previously called Pippen the fakest on the show
Tensions were brewing between Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen during Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Miami." It was then that Pippen accused Dr. Nicole Martin of having sexual relationships with her medical colleagues. Since Abraira considers Martin her best friend, this only made her more critical of Pippen. During a taping of Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast in February 2023, Abraira called Pipped the "fakest 'Housewife' of them all" during a playful game of "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall." This label didn't sit right with Pippen, who toiled over it going into Season 6.
Pippen has since unfollowed Abraira on Instagram, though at the time of this writing, Abraira was still following Pippen. Season 6 still has quite a ways to go, so only time will tell if these ladies can move beyond their issues once and for all. Thankfully, Abraira is now in remission, which will hopefully mend her friendship between Pippen, as well as the rest of their cast members.