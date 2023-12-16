Larsa Pippen And Guerdy Abraira's Real Housewives Drama, Explained

"The Real Housewives of Miami" stars Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira have been at odds for some time, and their strained friendship seems to be only growing more tumultuous. Abraira exclusively told The List one of things she loves most about "Real Housewives" is the women empowerment aspect, but that isn't always what has been displayed amongst these ladies. It seems things between Abraira and Pippen turned rocky during Season 5 of the rebooted Peacock series. Pippen and castmate anesthesiologist Nicole Martin clashed over nasty rumors among the group. With Abraira being extremely close with Martin, this also rubbed her the wrong way.

Pippen and Abraira have continued to bump heads going into Season 6, with their issues taking a much uglier turn. During Episode 2, Pippen was visibly annoyed with Abraira during Alexia Nepola's Nuevos Horizontes party. During the event, the party planner got emotional at the gathering. Unbeknownst to the group, Abraira had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and was struggling to tell the ladies her health update. Abraira's painful ordeal would contribute to more drama between her and Pippen.