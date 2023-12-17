How Jack Quaid And Claudia Doumit Went From On-Screen Enemies To Real-Life Lovers

"The Boys" characters constantly battle it out, but the cast is a tight-knit group in real life. Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, often gushes about his love for his colleagues. In an interview with Spoiler magazine, the actor talked about being elated to work with such wonderful people. Quaid continued, "Not only that, but everybody's friends with people in my life and groups are getting crossed." Jack already has a great relationship with his famous parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, but the case of "The Boys" clearly extends his family.

This bond initially intimidated Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman, a congresswoman with secret deadly powers. She joined the show in Season 2. Doumit admitted to Cherry Picks that "It was honestly pretty daunting" joining the cast, elaborating, "It was such a hit show and a really tight-knit cast, so it almost felt like I was a kid at a new school, coming onto the playground for the first time." Fortunately, her worries quickly faded as she became an important part of the group. Doumit not only made some of her closest friends within the cast but also met her current boyfriend, Quaid.

In June 2022, the Daily Mail captured the first romantic images of the couple. They were photographed holding hands in Sydney while promoting Season 3 of the Prime Video original. Their characters may be on opposite sides of the Supes' war, but Quaid and Doumit are very much together in the real world.