How Jack Quaid And Claudia Doumit Went From On-Screen Enemies To Real-Life Lovers
"The Boys" characters constantly battle it out, but the cast is a tight-knit group in real life. Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, often gushes about his love for his colleagues. In an interview with Spoiler magazine, the actor talked about being elated to work with such wonderful people. Quaid continued, "Not only that, but everybody's friends with people in my life and groups are getting crossed." Jack already has a great relationship with his famous parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, but the case of "The Boys" clearly extends his family.
This bond initially intimidated Claudia Doumit, who plays Victoria Neuman, a congresswoman with secret deadly powers. She joined the show in Season 2. Doumit admitted to Cherry Picks that "It was honestly pretty daunting" joining the cast, elaborating, "It was such a hit show and a really tight-knit cast, so it almost felt like I was a kid at a new school, coming onto the playground for the first time." Fortunately, her worries quickly faded as she became an important part of the group. Doumit not only made some of her closest friends within the cast but also met her current boyfriend, Quaid.
In June 2022, the Daily Mail captured the first romantic images of the couple. They were photographed holding hands in Sydney while promoting Season 3 of the Prime Video original. Their characters may be on opposite sides of the Supes' war, but Quaid and Doumit are very much together in the real world.
They are private about their relationship
In July 2023, Us Weekly reported that Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit were "still together and are going strong." A source explained that he resembles his mother in wanting to be a private person despite Quaid's increasing public profile, particularly when it comes to romantic relationships. Because of Quaid's desire for privacy, not much is known about his relationship with Doumit. However, they occasionally share photos and tributes to each other on social media.
In April 2022, Quaid shared a birthday message to Doumit on Instagram. He captioned it: "The happiest of birthdays to the Vickiest of Neumans: The amazing @claudiadoumit!!! #happybirthday." The actor included several photos of them on-set and off-set. The following year, Doumit wished Quaid happy birthday on her own Instagram page, alongside several on- and off-set photos and videos. Her caption read "HBD to the one and only @jack_quaid 🎂."
During the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, Quaid also posted images on Instagram of Doumit and him striking together. The low-key couple clearly knows the difference between secrecy and privacy in their relationship. They aren't secretive about it but private. This seems to work for them as they've already celebrated more than a year together at the time of writing.
Doumit is totally Quaid's type
Claudia Doumit's character in "The Boys" is known for being strategic and clever — unlike the original depiction. In an interview with Consequence, the actor delved into the differences between her character's comic-book origins and the one she plays onscreen. These changes notably include a gender swap and a personality makeover. Comic Neuman is an idiot, but Doumit described her character as: "very strategic, she's very manipulative, and she's a smart woman." Doumit and Victoria Neuman are likely nothing alike IRL but they're both intelligent.
The Aussie native's brain and creative pursuits may even be what initially attracted Jack Quaid to Doumit. While chatting with Glamour, he described his type as: "Smarter than me" and "Someone who's in the arts." In fact, the "Scream" star acknowledged he's never been involved with someone who didn't have a connection to the industry in some way. Two of Quaid's former girlfriends, Lizzy McGroder and Tayler Vee Robinson, are also involved in the arts. McGroder is a comedian while Robinson works as a filmmaker.