What We Know About RHOA Star Kim Zolciak's Secretive Former Flame, Lee Najjar

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak burst onto the scene back in Season 1 of the hit series, and a focal point of her storyline was her relationship with an elusive figure known as "Big Poppa." Initially, his identity was a mystery. However, Zolciak later revealed that her lover was an extremely wealthy man who gifted her with lavish jewels, clothing, and even her Range Rover. The successful businessman, who she once referred to as her fiance, was also rumored to have purchased her home. His identity remained anonymous until internet sleuths identified him as entrepreneur Lee Najjar.

Sadly, their love wasn't built to last. While the details of Zolciak's breakup with Najjar were not explicitly revealed on "RHOA," she did tell Us Weekly in 2009, "He will always be the love of my life, but it's time for me to move on." Najjar's identity being made public may have had something to do with their romance ending, especially considering that he wasn't exactly single when he and Zolciak began dating. Despite his preferring to keep things a secret, we now know several shocking things about Najjar, which could explain why he never wanted to be on television.