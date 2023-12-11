Why Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Once Sued TLC

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is best known for the reality show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which was a spin-off of TLC's "Toddlers & Tiaras," where breakout star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson showcased her pageant skills as a child. Their mother, June Shannon, known widely as "Mama June," has been both adored and considered controversial by the fanbase, especially thanks to her past legal issues, such as an arrest for drug possession and her dodgy taste in men. Sadly, troubles such as these only drove a wedge between Shannon and Cardwell, who also expressed her dissatisfaction with TLC.

The former reality star slammed the network for unpaid wages stemming from her time on the now-canceled "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." The series, which followed the entire family and specifically Honey Boo Boo's three sisters in the years after her days on stage, debuted in 2012. It only lasted for four seasons, officially being axed in 2014 over Shannon's relationship with convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, who was convicted of molesting Cardwell in 2004. Even after the series ended, Cardwell sued TLC and her mother, which didn't help their already tumultuous relationship.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.