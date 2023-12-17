The Major Personality Difference Between George Clooney's Twins, Alexander And Ella

Following his 1993 divorce from Talia Balsam, George Clooney became one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, and the two-time Oscar winner had no problem living out the rest of his life as a solo man. "I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,'" George told GQ in 2020 of his younger self's stance. He reiterated the sentiment during a 2021 appearance on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, emphasizing that his wife, Amal Clooney, changed everything for him. "And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love."

George and Amal, who is an international human rights lawyer, tied the knot in 2014, about a year after their initial meeting. In 2017, they welcomed twins named Ella and Alexander Clooney. While the main difference between the two is their gender, Ella and Alexander also have majorly contrasting personalities. "You can see it because they're twins — they really come out with the personalities they're born with," George shared with "Today" in 2019. Speaking to People the following year, the actor revealed the twins' biggest difference is how they interact with others, with Alexander being notably more outgoing.

Despite their individuality, the brother and sister share enough similarities to keep their already busy parents thoroughly engaged, but George doesn't seem to mind. "In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself. It's a wonderful thing," he told People.