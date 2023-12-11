Omid Scobie: Here's Everything We Know About The Controversial Royal Author

British journalist and writer Omid Scobie has garnered attention for his deep dive into the intricacies of the royal family. While he began his career as a celebrity reporter, it was his association with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that propelled him into the public eye. Best known as the co-author of the book "Finding Freedom" and the sole author of "Endgame" published in 2023, Scobie's work has been both acclaimed and criticized for its revelations about the royal family.

"Endgame" faced major controversy when a Dutch edition accidentally revealed the names of the royals who allegedly commented about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie. "Endgame" faced a temporary withdrawal from shelves in the Netherlands amidst revelations of racism within the royal family. The book's abrupt removal added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding its content. Scobie initially claimed that the royals involved in the comments were named in private letters exchanged between King Charles III and Meghan Markle.

However, Scobie has acknowledged that an early and uncleared version of his book "Endgame" was mistakenly sent to the Dutch publisher to facilitate the translation process. Emphasizing that this version was not the final submission, Scobie later clarified the unintended error in the publication process. For their part, the Dutch publisher, Xander Uitgevers, has rejected Scobie's account of events. In this article, we'll delve into the various facets of the controversial royal author's life, beyond the drama surrounding his two books about the royal family.