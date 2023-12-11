We Finally Know What Chris Christie Told Megyn Kelly At The GOP Debate

The GOP primary debates ahead of the 2024 presidential election have offered a glimpse into the fierce competition among Republican presidential hopefuls. During the fourth primary debate in December 2023, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's outburst took center stage. In a clip circulated on social media, Christie is captured having a heated exchange with moderator Megyn Kelly and fellow moderator Eliana Johnson during the commercial break.

On "The Megyn Kelly Show," the journalist recounted her intense exchange with Christie. "He was p***ed off. He was mad that he wasn't getting enough questions," Kelly explained. "And he said, 'I made it up at this stage, and I haven't been able to speak in awhile. And I should have been brought in on that last debate.'" Kelly, however, stood firm in her assertion that all candidates were treated fairly — especially considering Christie's low polling numbers.

Despite the former governor's dissatisfaction, Kelly said that she assured him that he would receive speaking time in the second half of the debate. In response to criticism, she stated, "I don't want to hear it, frankly. We did right by him ... We let them fight in the first 40 minutes of the debate and therefore that comes at the expense of something." The GOP debates have become a theater of political intensity — from the deep rivalry between Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley to Donald Trump's notable absence, the Republican nominees are not letting up ahead of this highly anticipated election.