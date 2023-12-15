What Joanna And Chip Gaines' Wedding Was Really Like

Superstar home renovation show duo Chip and Joanna Gaines put the 'ship in shiplap. The couple has built an empire that includes the HGTV series "Fixer Upper," the Hearth & Hand collection for Target, multiple bestselling books, shops, and the Magnolia Network.

Joanna, a designer with a knack for creating "farmhouse chic" spaces, and Chip, a skilled contractor, have transformed countless homes in their hometown of Waco, Texas. Viewers have been charmed by their aesthetic, which features bright interiors, barn-inspired features, and plenty of shiplap. But the Gaineses' long-lasting love story may very well be the biggest reason why audiences across the nation remain loyal fans. Watch any episode or find any picture of the two and it's easy to see why — from their witty banter to the way they look at each other — the two really are meant to be.

While the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May of 2023, their fairytale romance first began in 2001. After two years of dating, the future celebrities got married on May 31, 2003, in a ceremony that was just as charming as their on-screen home transformations. Everything that happened on that special day marked the start of not only their love, but a partnership that would redefine the landscape of home renovation.