Celebrity Names We've All Been Mispronouncing

Lindsay Lohan has been quite famous for most of her life, going all the way back to her double appearance in the 1998 version of "The Parent Trap." She was a regular tabloid fixture throughout the 2000s, as legendary for her scandalous run-ins with the law as she was for films like "Mean Girls." Lohan's name was on everybody's lips, especially at the height of her friendship with Paris Hilton and Britney Spears.

It's a surprise, then, to learn that Lohan pronounces her own name in a considerably different way than what we're used to. When she joined TikTok in 2022, fans realized she introduced herself as "Lindsay LO-wen," not "LO-HAN." In a video for Vogue a few months later, she said the same thing: "Lindsay LO-wen." That's news to us!

It turns out Lohan knows and doesn't mind that everyone says it differently. During a commercial break on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she told the host that it didn't really make much of a difference. "It doesn't matter to me, really," she said. "... My dad, he was like, 'You know it's LO-HAN, Lindsay.'" If she's just as inconsistent as the rest of us, then it sounds like we're all good to go!