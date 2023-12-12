Jennifer Aniston Wants Matthew Perry's Progress In His Final Days To Be Remembered

Matthew Perry's death at the age of 54 had an impact on many people around the world, if the outpouring of grief on social media is any indication. But, few were impacted so deeply as those closest to him, including his fellow "Friends" cast members. Jennifer Aniston's Instagram tribute to Perry showed their enduring friendship, and in her first interview since his death, she explained more about what she hoped people would remember about her close friend in his last days. Aniston told Variety: "He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. [...] He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling."

In recent years, Perry had been open about his struggles with addiction, particularly in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." With what he learned from his own personal problems, he wanted to use that to help others — it was a part of the vision that Perry had for his legacy before he died — and after getting sober in 2021, it sounds like he was continuing to work on bettering himself.

In a particularly heartbreaking admission about the timing of Perry's death, Aniston said, "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty." We can't imagine how much of a shock it must have been for Aniston to have found out that he'd passed away since they'd been in touch that same day.