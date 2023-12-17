Inside Dr. Phil's Marriage And Divorce From First Wife Debbie Higgins

Dr. Phil McGraw, commonly known as Dr. Phil, is a psychologist, television personality, author, and longtime host of the popular daytime talk show "Dr. Phil," which aired for an impressive 21 seasons. His doting wife, beauty brand founder Robin McGraw, whom he married on Valentine's Day 1976, was by Phil's side throughout the show, becoming a fixture in the audience. However, before Robin, Phil had another spouse — his first wife, Debbie Higgins.

Phil and Higgins married in a 1970 ceremony at Roeland Park's Southridge Presbyterian Church in Kansas. As a young couple, the high school sweethearts didn't last long, with Higgins citing infidelity as the reason for their 1973 divorce. The terms of their divorce remain unknown, but since Higgins was with Phil long before his psychologist career eventually led him to TV stardom, it's unlikely there was a substantial financial settlement. Throughout the years, Higgins has maintained a life away from the spotlight, though she made several professional accomplishments of her own before her untimely death in 2014.