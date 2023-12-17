Why You Probably Won't See Steve Harvey Doing Standup Again

Steve Harvey is one celebrity who knows how to find his audience. The funnyman has led a very successful career in radio and TV career, most notably for hosting "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" and "Family Feud." Real fans also know Harvey as a comic, though he has officially retired from the stage.

Although he's known as a TV personality now, Harvey got his start in the entertainment business by doing standup comedy, and he's widely considered to be a pro at it. His comedic timing, profanity-laced routines, and occasional roasting of audience members was a winning formula that earned him the title of one of the Original Kings of Comedy. But the comedian has made it clear that his standup comedy days are far behind him.

While stand-up comedy is what got him where he is today, the host is not keen on making a return to his original craft anytime soon. Harvey has claimed the world's become a much more sensitive place, and the threat of being "canceled" has soured him towards his once beloved career.