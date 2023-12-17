What Really Happened To Janis Ian From Mean Girls?

Just about every line in "Mean Girls" is iconic: Fans celebrate Mean Girls Day every October 3rd, just because the date was mentioned in a line of dialogue, and on Wednesdays, we still wear pink. Then there's the line delivered by Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian, when Damian (Daniel Franzese) drives her past the Halloween party where Cady (Lindsay Lohan) has been hanging out with The Plastics. Fed up with her flaky friend, she spits, "You are a mean girl." We love a title drop!

In the decades since "Mean Girls," Caplan has at times struggled to shake the film's impact on her career. "I was young and just starting out so I wanted to distance myself from it as much as possible," she told Harper's Bazaar. The film was successful, but Caplan felt left behind by the movie. While Lohan became one of the most famous people in America after the film, Caplan did not. "I thought that meant that I was off to the races. And that is certainly not what happened ... I didn't really understand how I could be in something that seemed to be successful and none of that success seemed to be rubbing off on me," she told NPR.

As a result, fans might have lost track of her career. Here's what happened to Lizzy Caplan from "Mean Girls" — the girl who once told Cady that she's "cold, shiny, hard plastic" is now one of the most consistently-employed actors in Hollywood.