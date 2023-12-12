10 Of The Worst Dressed Celebs Of 2023

It's been quite a year. From "Barbenheimer" to the Eras Tour, our favorite celebs have given us plenty to obsess over. They've also gifted us some truly baffling fashion choices. In a year chockfull of award show red carpets and paparazzi walks, it's not easy to narrow down the stars' biggest style mistakes to the worst of the worst. Still, there were a few 2023 ensembles that were so bad that we just can't stop thinking about them and, unfortunately, we have a feeling that they'll still be on our minds well into 2024.

From red carpet risks that didn't pay off to utterly mystifying street style, even our favorite stars weren't immune to being bitten by the bad fashion bug. We saw Harry Styles trying to make clown-core happen and Kylie Jenner carrying around a life-sized lion head. One fashion icon was out there enough to make our list twice, while a husband and wife duo officially earned the title of Worst Dressed Couple of 2023. Here's our list of this year's worst-dressed stars and the iconic fashion moments that earned them the dubious title.