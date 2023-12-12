10 Of The Worst Dressed Celebs Of 2023
It's been quite a year. From "Barbenheimer" to the Eras Tour, our favorite celebs have given us plenty to obsess over. They've also gifted us some truly baffling fashion choices. In a year chockfull of award show red carpets and paparazzi walks, it's not easy to narrow down the stars' biggest style mistakes to the worst of the worst. Still, there were a few 2023 ensembles that were so bad that we just can't stop thinking about them and, unfortunately, we have a feeling that they'll still be on our minds well into 2024.
From red carpet risks that didn't pay off to utterly mystifying street style, even our favorite stars weren't immune to being bitten by the bad fashion bug. We saw Harry Styles trying to make clown-core happen and Kylie Jenner carrying around a life-sized lion head. One fashion icon was out there enough to make our list twice, while a husband and wife duo officially earned the title of Worst Dressed Couple of 2023. Here's our list of this year's worst-dressed stars and the iconic fashion moments that earned them the dubious title.
Shania Twain's clown couture
To quote the singer herself, Shania Twain's look at this year's Grammy Awards "[didn't] impress [us] much." In fact, we were downright perplexed by it. Bold choices on the red carpet often pay off. Yet, the pairing of this printed suit, massive matching hat, and fire engine red wig has stuck in our minds for all the wrong reasons. It's difficult to imagine why Twain chose this look in the first place, but we have a feeling she found herself saying "Man! I feel like a court jester!"
Harry Styles channels a tightrope walker who took a misstep
We can hardly believe that two superstars were singing the same (terrible) song at the 2023 Grammy Awards. But Harry Styles also attended in something that could only be described as court-jester-core, and it just didn't work. The former One Direction star is a fashion icon in many ways and loves to get playful with his attire. And, while the fun color palette of this printed jumpsuit was certainly eye-catching, the strange neckline and confusing silhouette made this look one of the year's most unforgettable — and not in a good way.
Kim Kardashian's pearl-covered Met Gala moment
This memorable ensemble most likely won't be the last time that Kim Kardashian should've listened to her daughter, North West. Kardashian headed to the Met Gala in a Schiaparelli gown made of real pearls. Sure, that's probably just as expensive as it sounds. But, in a behind-the-scenes moment featured in "The Kardashians," the star's 10-year-old daughter had a different take. "I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store," West told her mom (via E! News). We're siding with West on this one; the dress just didn't work.
Kylie Jenner's lion dress
Lions and tigers and Kardashian-Jenners, oh my! Kylie Jenner is the youngest member of the famous clan of fashion-focused sisters, and generally, her fashion faux pas don't fail quite as flat as some of her older siblings. Yet, when the beauty mogul attended Schiaparelli's Paris couture runway with a life-sized lion head affixed to her frock, we were downright scared. The velvet evening gown fit in well with the designer's animal-centric collection, but paired with strangely generic hair and makeup, Jenner didn't look like the queen of the jungle or Paris Fashion Week.
Julia Fox pays homage to horses
Kylie Jenner wasn't the only star making the "worst dressed" list in an animal-inspired ensemble this year either. At New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox took the term "horse girl" to a whole new level and offered the world an ensemble so bizarre that we're still recovering from it. The risk-taking fashionista wore a leather skirt featuring two circular cutouts to expose her butt and a faux horsetail. This skirt couldn't possibly have been styled well, but the way-too-cropped hoodie and dog purse made things so much worse.
Julia Fox finds her inner Bigfoot
We've gotta hand it to her, only a true fashion icon could make the "Worst Dressed of the Year" list twice for outfits showcased during two different fashion weeks. Julia Fox is basically fashion royalty when it comes to street style. In 2023, though, the star made some very unusual choices even for her. Tied with her horse look for the strangest was the outfit that featured massive furry boots at Paris Fashion Week. She paired them with a furry bag, tiny underwear, and a super-cropped jacket. The barely-there 'fit somehow made these boots look even more bizarre.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's strange style
Kanye West, aka Ye, and Bianca Censori did plenty of paparazzi walks hand-in-hand in 2023, and they usually featured wild attire. It's difficult to choose just one example, but this pair of ensembles reflects the couple's penchant for wearing both too much and too little. Censori's friends and family reportedly aren't too keen on her romance with West, due in part to the fact that he allegedly controls what she wears. If that's true, then we blame the rapper for her stirrup tights, sports bra, and kitten heel combo, as well as his strange padded boots and shoulder pads.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's leftovers-inspired look
Until this year, most of us probably believed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could pull off anything. Yet, when she hit the 2023 Cannes Flim Festival red carpet looking like the leftovers someone brought home from a restaurant, we were swiftly proven wrong. The star got so lost in the tinfoil-like hooded gown that it was difficult to find her amidst all the silver. And, if the over-the-top silhouette, metallic shade, and texture weren't enough to make this look one of the worst, the oversized bow put it over the edge.
Blac Chyna's bizarre Black Swan ensemble
Blac Chyna channeled "Black Swan" at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but boy oh boy did her bizarre interpretation miss the mark. She embraced this year's ever-controversial pants-free trend but with so many added feathers. She also embraced the bald look with a coordinating cap, and the whole ensemble completely swallowed the star up as a result. Likewise, the dramatic black eye makeup and completely nude lip left her looking simultaneously washed out and overwhelmed.
Emily Ratajkowski's photoshoot fail
Emily Ratajkowski's fashion offense was different than the street outfits that made us do a double-take or the red carpet looks that missed the mark in front of the world. But it was still a total fashion don't. In late November, she posted images from a photoshoot for M Le magazine du Monde to Instagram.
In one photo, the model is wearing jeans that are far too big for her, and her pose shows off the discrepancy between her waist and the pants' waistband. Fans and celebs alike were perplexed and angered by the perceived fatphobia, and for good reason.