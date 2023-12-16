Miranda Lambert's Tragic Real-Life Story

Miranda Lambert is a country music legend. Her songs are meaningful and oftentimes relatable, earning her a loyal fanbase. But not everything about the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer's life has been easy or joyous. She has had struggles to overcome to make her into who she is today.

"I'm a little rough around the edges sometimes," she told Good Housekeeping in 2012. "The best example I can set is to be real and show my flaws. I can be pretty intense, and I can be a downer." Lambert's life has certainly had ups and downs, including the trials she faced in her childhood and, later, her very public divorce from Blake Shelton and its impact on her. But Lambert has learned to take the good with the bad.

"Without the hard stuff — the chaos, the crazy schedule, the heartbreak, the falling in love, the falling out of love — I wouldn't be who I am," she told People in a 2022 interview. "I'm thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time." This is Miranda Lambert's story and a look at how it has impacted her music.